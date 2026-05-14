Virginia Dem defends Soros-backed prosecutor from DOJ probe after illegal immigrant charging allegations

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A local Virginia Democrat blasted the Department of Justice’s civil rights probe into Soros-backed Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano as a "hit job" last week.

The department recently launched an investigation into allegations Descano’s office gave preferential treatment to criminal illegal immigrants.

"Given how the Trump administration does their job, I would say it's likely to be a hit job because that's what they do," Fairfax County Supervisor Dan Storck, who represents the Mount Vernon District, said.

The investigation will determine whether "immigration consequences" in charging and plea deals violated federal laws that "prohibit recipients of Federal financial assistance from discriminating based upon race, color, or national origin," DOJ Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon said in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

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Storck said the probe is another example of the Trump administration targeting people they don’t like.

"They make up stuff and then they go after them," he said. "I wish I could be more confident in the Department of Justice right now, but I can't."

Descano faced backlash after his office repeatedly dropped violent charges and ignored warnings against a suspect later accused of killing Stephanie Minter, a 41-year-old Fredericksburg mother, at a Fairfax bus stop in February. Authorities identified the suspect as Sierra Leone national Abdul Jalloh, who had more than two dozen prior arrests.

Descano responded to the investigation in a separate statement to Fox News Digital, saying his policies are "fair, legal, and reflect the values of my community."

Storck said repeat offenders should be held accountable, but it’s ultimately up to the courts.

"The key is that we need to address folks who have a history of not abiding by the law and we need to make sure that those individuals have consequences," he said. "In the end, I realize that's the courts, but that's something that I feel very strongly about."

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After speaking with Descano, Storck said they both agreed those who break the law should face consequences.

"Steve and I have had several conversations, and he understands the importance to our community to ensure that folks who are consistently not complying with the law are held accountable and let the courts, in my mind, do their job," he said.

He said the department should focus on "significant and serious" crimes instead of targeting Descano.

"In general, we focus on individuals who either have a criminal history or are engaging in criminal acts that are significant and serious."

Storck said law enforcement should work with anyone necessary to keep communities safe.

"I work with judges, prosecutors and police because I deeply believe that the people in Mount Vernon District have a right to the enjoyment of their community without risk of violence," he said.

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He said he will continue working to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

"I'll always fight hard to ensure that people that are risking that safety and security of the folks in Mount Vernon district are not walking the streets," he said.

Descano’s campaign has received over $600,000 from the Justice and Public Safety PAC, a committee primarily funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros.

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Descano and Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid testified on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.