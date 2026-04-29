Repeat offender with dozens of prior charges arrested for burglarizing church in Soros-backed DA's county

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A 30-year-old man with a long prior rap sheet was arrested on charges of burglarizing a Virginia church last week in a county judicial system led by one of the country’s most high-profile George Soros-backed prosecutors, who is now under congressional scrutiny.

The suspect, Akuamoa Boateng, had a slew of prior charges — some dropped — brought by the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which is under congressional scrutiny for its prosecutorial discretion involving career criminals and illegal immigrants who go on to commit crimes, including the recent murder of a woman at a Mount Vernon-area bus stop last month.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano agreed to appear alongside Sheriff Stacey Kincaid before Congress as lawmakers are set to examine the county's policies.

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Boateng’s court records in Virginia’s state database show several prior cases and a handful of upcoming hearings, as Fairfax County Police officers otherwise tracked him down in this church burglary case in less than 24 hours.

Officers who responded to the church on Ox Road just south of Fairfax city found damaged property and the appearance of items having been stolen.

Officials said a church vehicle was also stolen, which detectives tracked to Hybla Valley, outside Alexandria, using license plate readers.

Boateng, of Lorton, was arrested, and stolen items were found in the vehicle. He was charged with burglary, auto theft, larceny with intent to sell, felony destruction and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs and held without bond.

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Court filings for an individual matching Boateng’s first and last name, age, residence and reported birthdate revealed a startling rap sheet in the dense, heavily Democratic county.

Boateng has prior arrests on charges including alleged drug possession, obstruction, burglary, a bomb threat and cases of malicious wounding. A representative for Descano noted the state's bomb threat statute includes other charges than bomb threats, and there was no mention of a bomb in that incident.

Malicious wounding in Virginia is a felony similar to attempted murder involving intentional serious bodily injury, and can include conduct prosecutors argue was carried out with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.

For some of his recent charges, an individual matching his name and birth date has upcoming preliminary hearings for drug possession and petit larceny this summer.

He was found guilty of entering a structure to commit assault and battery but had four months of a 12-month sentence suspended, according to state records.

Bomb threat charges were dropped after an arraignment, bond and preliminary hearings in 2025 and 2026.

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He was found guilty of disorderly conduct in February but had his sentence suspended.

Virginians for Safe Communities posted to X that Boateng accrued dozens of other charges and had assault and gun possession charges dropped, based on court system data.

Descano's office confirmed that Boateng "attacked both his parents in their home, causing injuries" in a 2023 case, and that the prosecutor's office takes family violence "extremely serious[ly]" and successfully obtained a protective order, jail time and mental health treatment for the suspect.

The prosecutor's office implicitly pushed back on assertions of being soft-on-crime and cataloged some of the actions taken against Boateng in that and other cases:

"The defendant pled guilty to two counts of family assault and battery and was sentenced to 1 year with 6 months suspended for each charge and was subject to a two-year protective order. After being released, he violated his probation, the commonwealth prosecuted him, and 8 months of his suspended sentence was reimposed. The commonwealth also prosecuted and convicted him for a separate instance of violating the Family Protective Order."

Descano's office also cited several such cases in November 2025 — describing "numerous incidents over a short period of time" that were resolved "in tandem" and saw Boateng convicted on five total charges in February — while confirming that county prosecutors are also pursuing four new cases, including a July court date.

Descano will make his first Capitol Hill appearance May 14 as House Republicans press him on the county’s immigration policies following a murder tied to a repeat illegal immigrant offender. The Democratic prosecutor rose to power with heavy financial backing from the Soros family’s Justice and Public Safety PAC, part of a network of political organizations supported by Hungarian-born billionaire and committed progressive mega-donor George Soros.

Stephanie Minter's case spurred federal oversight and calls for legislative reforms, and Minter's family is now also backing a recall effort against Descano that could threaten his tenure, according to local reporting.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Oliver and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.