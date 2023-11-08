VP Harris says she and Biden 'obviously have a lot of work to do' to win re-election in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Wednesday that she and President Biden "have a lot of work to do" in order to win re-election, but added that she was "confident" ahead of 2024.

Harris made the comments outside the White House just one day after a solid performance by Democrats in races across the country, while the president and vice president face underwater polling.

"It was a good night. And the president and I obviously have a lot of work to do to earn our reelection. But I am confident we're going to win," she said.

Harris did not answer follow-up questions from reporters outside the White House.

A new poll released earlier this week showed former President Donald Trump holding sizable leads over Biden and Harris in five of the six most important battleground states, including by a whopping 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. Biden's sole lead was in Wisconsin, where polls showed him beating Trump by two points.

The polling attributed Biden's poor showing to a devastating lack of confidence due to his age. Voters said they trusted Trump to better hand the economy, foreign policy and immigration.

Another poll released over the weekend also pointed to Trump edging Biden in a likely 2024 showdown.

Despite Biden and Harris' poor polling, Democrats won significant victories on Tuesday, including in deep-red Kentucky where incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear handily defeated Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been considered a rising star within the GOP.

Democrats also claimed majorities in both houses of the Virginia state legislature.

Harris described the victories as evidence the American people were pushing back on Republicans' abortion policies.

"Last night I think the American people made clear that they are prepared to stand for freedom and for the individual freedoms and the promise of freedom in America, and by extension it was a good night for democracy," she said.

"I think that if you look at from the midterms to last night, from California to Kansas, Ohio to Virginia, the voters said look, the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," she added.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.