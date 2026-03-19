Pence urges Senate to ‘restore public confidence’ with nationwide voter ID law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence says that a national voter ID law "is truly an idea whose time has come."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Pence urged the Senate to "make voter ID the law of the land in all 50 states." The Senate is currently debating the SAVE America Act, which is strongly championed by Pence's former boss, President Donald Trump.

The SAVE Act, which stands for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, narrowly passed the GOP-controlled House in February mostly along party lines. But it's stalled in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, far short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the bill.

The federal bill would require strict voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements across the country. Republicans say the bill is necessary to secure election integrity.

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS URGE CONGRESS TO PASS SAVE ACT

"I think requiring our voters to show photo ID at the ballot box or prove American citizenship is simply an idea whose time has come," Pence emphasized.

And the former Indiana governor added, "I'm proud of the fact that the state of Indiana, 15 years ago, was one of the first states to adopt voter ID laws. Went all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States and was upheld. It became model legislation for many states around the country."

While polls indicate the vast majority of Americans — regardless of the political affiliation — support voter IDs at the polls and preventing noncitizens from voting in federal elections, Democrats argue the bill is not needed, since citizenship is already a requirement to vote and instances of noncitizen voting are rare.

FLORIDA REPUBLICANS SEND SAVE ACT-STYLE PROOF-OF-CITIZENSHIP VOTING BILL TO GOV. DESANTIS' DESK

Democrats and voting rights groups also charge that the federal bill would create unnecessary barriers, making it harder for voters to cast a ballot. And longtime Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has framed the SAVE Act as "Jim Crow 2.0."

Pence noted that "the time, place and manner of elections under the Constitution is governed by the states. But the federal government has, under our Constitution, the ability to set certain conditions and parameters, and I believe the Save ACT falls well within the constitutional prerogative of the Congress."

The former vice president, through his policy and advocacy organization Advancing American Freedom, last month urged Congress to pass the bill.

Pence reiterated his stance in his Fox News Digital interview, noting, "We have championed the SAVE America Act since it was first introduced, and will continue to. I'd urge every member of the Senate to set politics aside, cast a vote to restore public confidence in election integrity in this country."

SENATE GOP EYES BLAME GAME AS TRUMP-BACKED SAVE ACT HEADED FOR DEFEAT

Pence earned the ire of Trump's supporters five years ago, when he dismissed the president's unproven claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and certified former President Joe Biden's electoral college victory. The certification was upended for hours by the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, during which some of the rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence."

"We all remember the election controversies of six years ago. We saw states that literally changed the rules in the midst of COVID for how votes would be counted," Pence recollected. "There was never any evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election, but it undermined public confidence, and it's one of the reasons we've strongly supported election reform in states across the country."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And the former vice president reiterated, "I truly do believe that making sure the American people have confidence that those that are voting are citizens of this country, and that voter ID becomes the law of the land is truly an idea whose time has come."