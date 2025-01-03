Vice President-elect Vance underwent minor surgery after Senate swearing in

Fox News recently learned Vice President-elect JD Vance went to George Washington Hospital Friday afternoon for a "planned" minor surgery.

"The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow," Vance Spokesperson William Martin confirmed.

Vice President-elect Vance was on the hill before the operation as Vice President Kamala Harris swore in new senators.