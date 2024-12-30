Expand / Collapse search
Trump gives Johnson 'complete and total endorsement' ahead of speakership fight

Trump warns Republicans ahead of House Speakership election, 'Let's not blow this great opportunity'

Danielle Wallace
Published | Updated
President-elect Donald Trump gave his "complete" and "total" endorsement of Mike Johnson ahead of next month's expected fight to hold onto the House speakership. 

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man," Trump wrote on TRUTHSocial Monday. "He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!" 

Trump, championing the GOP as "the Party of COMMON SENSE," also included a warning to Republicans.

"We ran a flawless campaign, having spent FAR LESS, with lots of money left over. They ran a very expensive ‘sinking ship,’ embracing DOJ & FBI WEAPONIZATION against their political opponent, ME. BUT IT DIDN’T WORK, IT WAS A DISASTER!!!" Trump wrote, adding: "LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN." 

Johnson and Trump speak in Maryland

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to President-elect Donald Trump as they attend the 125th Army-Navy football game at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Maryland.  (Getty Images)

The president-elect reiterated his win in the "magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024" came after he and Vice President-elect JD Vance picked up seven swing states, 317 electoral college votes and the popular vote by millions of voters. 

"Republicans are being praised for having run a ‘legendary’ campaign! Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements," Trump wrote.

