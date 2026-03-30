'Useful puppet': Eric Swalwell in the hot seat after traveling to Doha on several Qatar-sponsored trips

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California gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., took at least six trips to Doha backed by Qatar-linked sponsors from 2020 through 2024, extending a pattern of foreign-funded travel that previously drew criticism, according to House filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The disclosures show Swalwell returned to Qatar repeatedly over multiple years, even after he was slammed for taking an $84,000 trip with a few other lawmakers to the Gulf emirate in 2021, sponsored by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council. In addition to that trip, filings from the House of Representatives clerk show Swalwell also went to Doha in 2020, twice in 2022, once in 2023, and once in 2024, with the trips sponsored by either the Embassy of Qatar, or the U.S.-Qatar Business Council. Swalwell's financial disclosures for

Swalwell faced criticism for his 2021 trip to Doha that surfaced after Business Insider shared a photo of a shirtless Swalwell and now-Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., as well as their spouses, during a camel excursion along the Persian Gulf – not far from where they were reportedly staying at the Four Seasons in Doha. While not illegal, such trips are an "ethical gray area" Business Insider pointed out at the time, which can offer powerful interests a chance to influence lawmakers. Swalwell was on the House Intelligence Committee at the time, and Gallego on the House Armed Services Committee. Business Insider also added that such privately funded trips are different than congressional delegations paid for by the government.

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Meanwhile, in February, Fox News Digital found that Swalwell's current gubernatorial campaign continued receiving tens of thousands of dollars in donations from lawyer Keliang "Clay" Zhu, despite concerns over his anti-American efforts and connection to a law firm with deep Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ties.

The month prior, Fox News Digital also covered a previously unreported 2013 Facebook post by China's San Francisco consulate showing then-freshman Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. during a meeting with a senior CCP diplomat. The photo's caption touted "great potential" for U.S.-China cooperation, and came during the same time period when Swalwell was allegedly targeted by Chinese espionage efforts via his relationship with a Chinese national named Christine ‘Fang Fang’ Fang.

"It's corrupt. You shouldn't be bought by foreign governments," said Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and one of Swalwell's top GOP rivals in the race, in response to Fox News Digital's reporting on Zhu, DeHeng Law Offices, Swalwell's unearthed photo and the congressman's Qatar-sponsored trips. "We are sick of all these corrupt career politicians being bribed by foreign governments. They're supposed to be representing us, not other countries."

Swalwell's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. Ali Al-Ansari, media attache at the Embassy of Qatar in the United States, responded, noting that visits by members of Congress to Doha are "a routine and longstanding practice across administrations and parties," whether organized via the embassy or through partner organizations.

"These exchanges are part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, foster mutual understanding, and provide opportunities for policymakers to engage directly with counterparts in the region. Such engagements are a common feature of international diplomacy, with many close U.S. allies similarly hosting congressional delegations," Al-Ansari continued. "Such visits typically include meetings, briefings, and cultural activities that reflect the importance of the U.S.-Qatar relationship. All travel is conducted in full compliance with applicable U.S. laws and disclosure requirements, and is transparently reported."

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Business Insider reported in 2021 that Swalwell, Gallego and the three other lawmakers that attended the trip with them in 2021 got approval by the House Ethics Committee, as required, but noted that the documents detailing the trip did not indicate when they were posted, and it appeared Swalwell's disclosure may have missed the proper reporting deadline. Besides the camel ride excursion along the Persian Gulf, the trip's agenda, shared publicly, indicated there would be meetings about business opportunities between Qatar and the U.S., meetings with people in the hospitality industry, meetings with the Qatari ambassador to the United States, a briefing on the FIFA World Cup that was held in Qatar in 2022, and other planned events.

Qatar has faced scrutiny for years over its alleged ties to Hamas. In 2025, Qatar threatened to "retaliate" against Israel after they targeted some Hamas leaders with airstrikes. Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, who was responsible for Hamas' finances and is a key player in the terrorist organization's West Bank operations, were two targets of the explosion that rocked the Middle Eastern nation’s capital last September, according to Israeli media reports.

While Swalwell did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the repeated Qatar-funded trips he has taken, he did recently defend himself against criticism about his ties to Fang Fang, who was suspected of being a Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) operative and worked closely with Swalwell's campaign, like fundraising and directing interns to his office. The pair could also be seen in photos at public outings together before Swalwell became a member of Congress.

"This decade-old story is, of course, nonsense," Swalwell told local news outlet KRON4.com.

"The air was cleared immediately by the FBI when there was even a suggestion of wrongdoing," he also told the Sources Say podcast last week. "I think Independent folks have said enough on this. And, you know for me, defamation is the highest form of flattery."

Eventually, U.S. intelligence officials became so concerned with Fang Fang's activities that they alerted Swalwell and other members of Congressional leadership in 2015. At the time, Nancy Pelosi was serving as House Minority Leader while McCarthy was the House Majority Leader, but McCarthy indicated he was not briefed on the matter until later. Meanwhile, Swalwell immediately cut ties with Fang Fang upon the defensive briefing, sources speaking to Axios said.

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Shortly after Axios broke its investigation of Swalwell's ties to Fang Fang in 2020, top-level Democrats and Republicans, including then-House Minority Leader McCarthy and then-House Speaker Pelosi, received further briefings on the matter, which was followed by GOP calls for Swalwell to be removed from the powerful House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing and a multi-year congressional ethics report backed that assertion and did not take any further action against the congressman over his questionable associations, but McCarthy did eventually boot Swalwell from the powerful House intel committee. In the past week, reports have surfaced that FBI Director Kash Patel wants to release old investigative files on Fang Fang, with some sources reportedly indicating FBI officials have even discussed sending agents to China to talk to her, according to the Washington Post.

Swalwell and his campaign have been embattled in other ethics controversies recently as well, including related to his artificial intelligence start-up company, which Swalwell established with his congressional chief of staff and later hired to do work for his campaign. Swalwell and his chief of staff, according to a report from NOTUS, were reportedly pitching their product to Democratic lawmakers, aides and staff. The report also raised questions about investments the company received from Democratic campaigns, including Gallego and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Meanwhile, Swalwell's California residency has also become a central issue of his campaign for a short period of time, after Swalwell reportedly listed his lawyer's address in California on paperwork to run for governor. Swalwell reportedly defended the address he listed, arguing he listed his attorney's office due to a fear of death threats he had received. Additionally, in a sworn statement, Swalwell's alleged landlord said she had been renting a place in Livermore, California, to Swalwell and his wife since 2017. This was also backed up by Swalwell's attorney who reportedly also defended Swalwell's California residency.

An effort to remove Swalwell from the 2026 gubernatorial ballot over accusations he was not truly a California resident ultimately failed after a judge knocked down the move on its merits.

Similarly, a mortgage and tax fraud investigation by one of Donald Trump's top housing officials, Bill Pulte, alleging Swalwell falsely treated his Washington, D.C. home as his primary residence on mortgage paperwork in order to get more favorable loan terms, has not gone anywhere. Swalwell turned around and sued Pulte, but eventually dropped the case after nothing came from Pulte referring Swalwell to the DOJ over the matter.

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"The Democrats are obviously in a complete muddle here, because they've got all these – for the past 16 years, with the governor's race, they've had an inevitable candidate. For eight years it was Jerry Brown and then the last eight years Gavin Newsom, and there's no one like that now and everyone who might have been didn't run – Kamala Harris chose not to run, Sen. Alex Padilla chose not to run. So they've ended up with these non-entities or flawed, you know, deeply flawed candidates in various ways and they've been all over the place. That's why you've got this very fragmented field," Hilton told Fox News Digital, adding that he also believes this is why polls show him doing so well.

"I've always had a sense that the machine, to a certain extent, would get behind one candidate and I've always thought that one candidate would be Swalwell because he's a useful puppet."

Hilton pointed out that Swalwell recently scooped up an endorsement from the powerful California's Teachers Union, which also follows endorsements he got from the SEIU’s state council, the United Food and Commercial Workers and the statewide firefighters union.

Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.