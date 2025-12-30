US embassies in the Western Hemisphere directed to report on human rights violations tied to mass migration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department announced that it is directing American embassies located in the Western Hemisphere to report on human rights violations resulting from mass migration.

"Mass migration and the criminal networks that enable it wrought havoc on America before President Trump secured the border. The State Department has now instructed U.S. embassies in countries in the Western Hemisphere to report on human rights abuses caused by mass migration," the department declared in a post on X.

"Millions of migrants and waves of deadly drugs have flowed to America’s borders on transnational routes operated by terror organizations. Mass migration has endangered American citizens, threatened the economic security of American workers, and strained America’s asylum system," the State Department added in another post.

The department noted that "narco-terror" groups involved in facilitating mass migration also participate in egregious human rights violations.

"The narco-terror organizations that facilitate mass migration routinely engage in child trafficking, forced labor, sexual assault, and other heinous human rights abuses that threaten the citizens of nations throughout the Western Hemisphere and undermine the rule of law," a post asserted.

"U.S. embassies will report on crimes resulting from mass migration and urge governments across the Western Hemisphere to combat these human rights abuses. Embassies will analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens," the department noted in another post.

The U.S. is prepared to work with other countries in the hemisphere to stop mass migration, said the State Department, which referred to the situation as a "global crisis."