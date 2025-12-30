Expand / Collapse search
Politics

US embassies in the Western Hemisphere directed to report on human rights violations tied to mass migration

The State Department referred to mass migration as a 'global crisis'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Secretary of State Rubio holds year-end news conference Video

Secretary of State Rubio holds year-end news conference

Fox News senior foreign policy correspondent Gillian Turner reports on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assessment of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine on ‘Special Report.’ 

The U.S. State Department announced that it is directing American embassies located in the Western Hemisphere to report on human rights violations resulting from mass migration.

"Mass migration and the criminal networks that enable it wrought havoc on America before President Trump secured the border. The State Department has now instructed U.S. embassies in countries in the Western Hemisphere to report on human rights abuses caused by mass migration," the department declared in a post on X.

"Millions of migrants and waves of deadly drugs have flowed to America’s borders on transnational routes operated by terror organizations. Mass migration has endangered American citizens, threatened the economic security of American workers, and strained America’s asylum system," the State Department added in another post.

The department noted that "narco-terror" groups involved in facilitating mass migration also participate in egregious human rights violations.

RUBIO IDENTIFIES ‘SINGLE MOST SERIOUS THREAT’ TO THE US FROM WESTERN HEMISPHERE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives for a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Dec. 16, 2025 in Washington, D.C. ( Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"The narco-terror organizations that facilitate mass migration routinely engage in child trafficking, forced labor, sexual assault, and other heinous human rights abuses that threaten the citizens of nations throughout the Western Hemisphere and undermine the rule of law," a post asserted.

TRUMP TEARS UP OBAMA-ERA LATIN AMERICAN POLICY WITH RENEWAL OF MONROE DOCTRINE

Department of State sign

Office lights are illuminated in the U.S. Department of State headquarters building at dusk on July 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

"U.S. embassies will report on crimes resulting from mass migration and urge governments across the Western Hemisphere to combat these human rights abuses. Embassies will analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens," the department noted in another post.

TRUMP TELLS UN AGENCIES TO ‘ADAPT, SHRINK, OR DIE’ WHILE OFFERING $2B HUMANITARIAN FUNDING PLEDGE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) looks on as President Donald Trump (C) meets with Argentina's President Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. is prepared to work with other countries in the hemisphere to stop mass migration, said the State Department, which referred to the situation as a "global crisis."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

