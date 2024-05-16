2 foreign nationals in ICE custody after attempted breach at major Marine base

Two foreign nationals are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after an attempt to breach a Marine Corps base this month, officials confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened on May 3 at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at one of the gates. The driver told military police officers they were making a delivery to the Post Office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

Because they had no affiliation to the base and no approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.

"It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico," spokesperson Capt. Michael Curtis said in a statement.

"Due to the swift response and execution of their duties, the officers were able to deploy the vehicle denial barriers, prevent any further access to Marine Corps Base Quantico, and detain the individuals who were eventually turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody."

No injuries were sustained and officers did not report any weapons. The breach had first been reported by Potomac Local News.

On Thursday, Fox News asked Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner about the case, and he said he was familiar with the case and that the two nationals are in removal proceedings.

ICE sources confirmed to Fox News that both suspects are Jordanian nationals. Lechleitner was asked if he could confirm reports that at least one of them was on the terror watch list and if they were in the country illegally.

"I can't confirm anything like that right now," he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at the White House briefing about the incident, and she confirmed they were in ICE custody.

"So, I'm going to be really mindful, these two Jordanians that you're speaking of remain in ICE custody, and given that it is an active law enforcement matter, so I would have to refer you to ICE," she said.

