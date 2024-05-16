Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

2 foreign nationals in ICE custody after attempted breach at major Marine base

Foreign nationals initially directed to holding area for additional vetting

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw , Griff Jenkins Fox News
Published
Afghan national with terror ties in federal custody after being released twice at border Video

Afghan national with terror ties in federal custody after being released twice at border

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera provides details on the apprehension of an Afghan migrant who is on the terrorist watch list.

Two foreign nationals are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after an attempt to breach a Marine Corps base this month, officials confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened on May 3 at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at one of the gates. The driver told military police officers they were making a delivery to the Post Office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

Because they had no affiliation to the base and no approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.

NEW DATA REVEALS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ELUDING BORDER PATROL SPIKED UNDER BIDEN, SURPASSING PREDECESSORS

ICE agents Los Angeles

The two foreign nationals are now in ICE custody. (Fox News)

"It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico," spokesperson Capt. Michael Curtis said in a statement. 

"Due to the swift response and execution of their duties, the officers were able to deploy the vehicle denial barriers, prevent any further access to Marine Corps Base Quantico, and detain the individuals who were eventually turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody."

No injuries were sustained and officers did not report any weapons. The breach had first been reported by Potomac Local News.

On Thursday, Fox News asked Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner about the case, and he said he was familiar with the case and that the two nationals are in removal proceedings.

BORDER PATROL OFFICIALS SAY THREAT POSED BY ‘GOTAWAYS’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER ‘KEEPS US UP AT NIGHT’

Marine Corps Base Quantico

(Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images/File)

ICE sources confirmed to Fox News that both suspects are Jordanian nationals. Lechleitner was asked if he could confirm reports that at least one of them was on the terror watch list and if they were in the country illegally.

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS FROM THIS FOREIGN ADVERSARY ARE INCREASINGLY CROSSING BORDER

"I can't confirm anything like that right now," he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at the White House briefing about the incident, and she confirmed they were in ICE custody.

"So, I'm going to be really mindful, these two Jordanians that you're speaking of remain in ICE custody, and given that it is an active law enforcement matter, so I would have to refer you to ICE," she said.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

