Hundreds of migrants evading Border Patrol agents daily are from this foreign adversary

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have evaded Border Patrol so far this fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, with hundreds getting into the United States each day.

Sources told Fox that there have been 175,000 "known getaways," meaning illegal immigrants who have evaded Border Patrol agents but have been picked up by other forms of surveillance but not apprehended, since the fiscal year began in October.

That means there have been an average of nearly 800 gotaways each day at the border.

Officials have regularly expressed concern about the numbers crossing without being encountered, even though it is a relatively small number compared to the more than 1.3 million migrants encountered this fiscal year.

"That number is a large number, but what’s keeping me up at night is the 140,000 known gotaways," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens told CBS News in March, when numbers were lower.

Meanwhile, officials have encountered more than 1,200 Chinese illegal immigrants in the first eight days of May, averaging more than 150 a day. The vast majority have been encountered in the San Diego Sector.

The San Diego Sector saw more than 200 encounters in two separate days last week. On Thursday, agents encountered 223 migrants, after encountering 262 on Wednesday.

Overall, across the border, numbers of Chinese nationals have increased dramatically since FY 2021. There were 1,970 encounters in FY 2022, over 24,000 in FY 2023 and so far there have been over 24,200 encounters this fiscal year.

Some Republicans have raised concern about the possibility of espionage from those coming across the border.

Recently, House Republicans warned that the Chinese Communist Party "wants the chaos and devastation" that comes from fentanyl coming into the U.S. Illicit fentanyl is primarily made using Chinese precursors by Mexican cartels and then moved across the southern land border.

Last month, a Chinese illegal immigrant was detained in California after entering a Marine Corps base without authorization and ignoring orders to leave.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.