Twitter served with warrant for Trump's account in January, fined $350K for delay: court filing

Special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Twitter account in January, newly released court documents reveal.

A federal judge held Twitter, now known as X, in contempt for delays in compliance with the warrant and fined the company $350,000. The judge's decision was recently upheld by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

The warrant was served with a nondisclosure order that prohibited Twitter from notifying anyone about the existence of the warrant. Twitter objected to the nondisclosure order but was unsuccessful.

