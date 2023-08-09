Expand / Collapse search
Twitter served with warrant for Trump's account in January, fined $350K for delay: court filing

The warrant was served with a nondisclosure order that prohibited Twitter, now known as X, from making it public

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Twitter account in January, newly released court documents reveal.

A federal judge held Twitter, now known as X, in contempt for delays in compliance with the warrant and fined the company $350,000. The judge's decision was recently upheld by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

The warrant was served with a nondisclosure order that prohibited Twitter from notifying anyone about the existence of the warrant. Twitter objected to the nondisclosure order but was unsuccessful. 

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

