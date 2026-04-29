Trump’s behind-the-scenes enforcer pulls back the curtain in rare public move

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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential but least public-facing advisers, launched an X account Tuesday to share updates from inside the administration.

"I’m joining X to share occasional updates about the work we do at the White House. We are relentlessly focusing on advancing President Trump’s agenda and delivering on promises to the American people," her first post read. "I welcome different viewpoints. Follow along for insights and information."

Her newly formed account has amassed nearly 300,000 followers since its launch this week. Wiles is seen very often with the president, sitting in on high-level meetings and standing by his side at events, but Trump’s chief of staff rarely speaks directly to the public.

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Her account only follows six users, all media outlets: Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC News, The New York Times, and CBS News.

"NEW MUST FOLLOW: White House Chief of Staff @SusieWiles47," the White House's Rapid Response account shared her first post writing.

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The White House directed Fox News Digital to her first post when approached for additional comment.

Trump made history when he appointed the first woman to serve as his chief of staff, saying Wiles was integral to his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

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Wiles has been dubbed the "Ice Maiden" by Trump, which he noted in his 2024 victory speech, for hard-nosed approach to handling business.

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally, first throwing her support behind him in 2015 when she became the Trump campaign's co-chairwoman in Florida.

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"As a card-carrying member of the G.O.P. establishment, many thought my full-throated endorsement of the Trump candidacy was ill-advised — even crazy," Wiles told the New York Times in a rare public statement back in 2016.