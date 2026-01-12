Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump declares himself Venezuela’s ‘acting president’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Conservative group targets CFPB rule forcing race, sex disclosure in mortgages

-In 2026, energy ‘wars’ new frontier is AI, and US must win that battle, API chief says

-Dems who praised cop for killing J6 protester now condemn ICE for shooting MN agitator

Trump declares himself Venezuela’s ‘acting president’ in online post after Maduro ouster

President Donald Trump branded himself as the "president" of Venezuela in a social media post Sunday night, after signaling that the U.S. would oversee Caracas, Venezuela, for years.

Trump shared a doctored image that looked like a Wikipedia page that identified him as "Acting President of Venezuela" since January 2026, after the U.S. conducted strikes in Venezuela and seized its dictator, Nicolás Maduro .

Trump said Jan. 3 that the U.S. would run Venezuela until a safe transition could occur, and he told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday that he anticipated that the U.S. would oversee Venezuela "much longer" than six months or a year. Even so, he did not share a more detailed estimated timeline…READ MORE.



White House

'NO BASIS IN STATUTE': Arizona Sen. Kelly sues War Secretary Hegseth over military pension cuts following video message

CHARGED: DOJ charges illegal immigrant with Tren de Aragua ties after Border Patrol shooting in Portland

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Trump pledges to uncover leftist groups countering ICE

FED UP: Powell reveals what it would take to step down from the Fed as pressure mounts

World Stage

GROWING THE UNION: Trump's Greenland push escalates as GOP lawmaker moves to make it America's 51st state

Capitol Hill

FACTS FIRST: WATCH: House Republican calls for hearing after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis

MIDTERM MESSAGE: Democrats 'doomed to fail' without populist economic message, Warren warns

Across America

YOUTH SHAKEUP: Record number of Americans identify at political independents, rejecting 2 major parties, poll finds

'ASTOUNDING': Oregon election system faces scrutiny as state moves to address 800,000 inactive voters: ‘Astounding’

CHASING 'INFLUENCE': Delegate-heavy New York moves to shake up voting primary schedule, chasing 'influence'

‘ONLY US CITIZENS’: Texas sends voter rolls to DOJ to look for ineligible registrations

LOOKING TO STEP UP: Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins jumps into Sunshine State gubernatorial race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis

RED FLAGS: Minnesota fraud scandal sparks push to scrutinize billions in Biden-era energy grants