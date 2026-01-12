Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump declares himself Venezuela’s ‘acting president’

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Conservative group targets CFPB rule forcing race, sex disclosure in mortgages

-In 2026, energy ‘wars’ new frontier is AI, and US must win that battle, API chief says

-Dems who praised cop for killing J6 protester now condemn ICE for shooting MN agitator

Trump declares himself Venezuela’s ‘acting president’ in online post after Maduro ouster

President Donald Trump branded himself as the "president" of Venezuela in a social media post Sunday night, after signaling that the U.S. would oversee Caracas, Venezuela, for years. 

Trump shared a doctored image that looked like a Wikipedia page that identified him as "Acting President of Venezuela" since January 2026, after the U.S. conducted strikes in Venezuela and seized its dictator, Nicolás Maduro

Trump said Jan. 3 that the U.S. would run Venezuela until a safe transition could occur, and he told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday that he anticipated that the U.S. would oversee Venezuela "much longer" than six months or a year. Even so, he did not share a more detailed estimated timeline…READ MORE.
 

President Trump walking across White House lawn

The White House slammed Democrats for the ongoing shutdown that will cause the National Nuclear Security Administration to furlough 80% of its staff.  (Getty Images)

White House

'NO BASIS IN STATUTE': Arizona Sen. Kelly sues War Secretary Hegseth over military pension cuts following video message

Sen. Kelly and Pete Hegseth

Sen. Mark Kelly is suing over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's move to reduce his rank and military pension.  ( Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARGED: DOJ charges illegal immigrant with Tren de Aragua ties after Border Patrol shooting in Portland

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Trump pledges to uncover leftist groups countering ICE

President Donald Trump speaks to Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Federal Reserve construction site

President Donald Trump speaks to Fed Chair Jerome Powell during a tour of the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

FED UP: Powell reveals what it would take to step down from the Fed as pressure mounts

World Stage

GROWING THE UNION: Trump's Greenland push escalates as GOP lawmaker moves to make it America's 51st state

A split image of President Donald Trump pointing and the coast of Greenland

A new House GOP-led bill would authorize President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland and put it on the path to becoming the 51st U.S. state. (Alex Wong/Getty Images; Juliette Pavy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

FACTS FIRST: WATCH: House Republican calls for hearing after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Elizabeth Warren at National Press Club

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks about the future of the Democratic Party during a newsmaker event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on January 12, 2026 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

MIDTERM MESSAGE: Democrats 'doomed to fail' without populist economic message, Warren warns

Across America 

YOUTH SHAKEUP: Record number of Americans identify at political independents, rejecting 2 major parties, poll finds

Voters cast their ballot

Voters cast their ballot at a polling station in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. New York voters are turning out early in high numbers for a mayoral race that's captured the country's attention. Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'ASTOUNDING': Oregon election system faces scrutiny as state moves to address 800,000 inactive voters: ‘Astounding’

CHASING 'INFLUENCE': Delegate-heavy New York moves to shake up voting primary schedule, chasing 'influence'

‘ONLY US CITIZENS’: Texas sends voter rolls to DOJ to look for ineligible registrations

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins delivers remarks touting the state's efforts in combating fentanyl and other illegal drugs as Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at the FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Florida (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LOOKING TO STEP UP: Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins jumps into Sunshine State gubernatorial race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis

RED FLAGS: Minnesota fraud scandal sparks push to scrutinize billions in Biden-era energy grants

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

