Charlie Kirk

Trump, Vance, other prominent political figures to speak at Sunday stadium event honoring Charlie Kirk

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Charlie Kirk service will be held, has seating capacity of more than 63,000

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Public memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held at State Farm Stadium Video

Public memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held at State Farm Stadium

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on the upcoming memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the outpouring of support his family has received since his assassination on 'Fox News Live.'

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent political figures are slated to speak Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during an event honoring Charlie Kirk.

The website fightforcharlie.com also lists other speakers, including Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

The website indicates additional names will be announced.

State Farm Stadium has fixed seating for 63,400, and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events, according to the venue. The attendance for Sunday's NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers was 64,003.

HUNDREDS MOURN CHARLIE KIRK AT KENNEDY CENTER MEMORIAL: ‘HONOR HIS UNMATCHED LEGACY’

Moment of silence for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Charlie Kirk was recognized in a moment of silence prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, Sept. 14, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

The dress code is "Sunday Best- Red, White, or Blue," according to the site.

"Seating will be first come, first served based on stadium capacity. Overflow seating will be available at the Desert Diamond Arena," according to a frequently asked questions section which also notes that the "event will be live-streamed on Charlie Kirk's Rumble account."

TRUMP EYES REMARKS AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL IN ARIZONA, BLAMES LEFT FOR SUSPECT'S RADICALIZATION

Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk

This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2024, shows Charlie Kirk shaking hands with Donald Trump, who was president-elect at the time. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and commentator, was assassinated in Utah last week.

He was only 31 years old, and would have turned 32 next month.

ERIKA KIRK DELIVERS MOVING TRIBUTE TO HUSBAND, CHARLIE: ‘I WILL NEVER LET YOUR LEGACY DIE’

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with American flag on field

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, hosted 64,003 spectators for the game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 14, 2025. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

"Charlie was a servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength," a portion of a tribute on fightforcharlie.com notes. "He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

