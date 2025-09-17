Trump, Vance, other prominent political figures to speak at Sunday stadium event honoring Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent political figures are slated to speak Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during an event honoring Charlie Kirk.

The website fightforcharlie.com also lists other speakers, including Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

The website indicates additional names will be announced.

State Farm Stadium has fixed seating for 63,400, and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events, according to the venue. The attendance for Sunday's NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers was 64,003.

The dress code is "Sunday Best- Red, White, or Blue," according to the site.

"Seating will be first come, first served based on stadium capacity. Overflow seating will be available at the Desert Diamond Arena," according to a frequently asked questions section which also notes that the "event will be live-streamed on Charlie Kirk's Rumble account."

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and commentator, was assassinated in Utah last week.

He was only 31 years old, and would have turned 32 next month.

"Charlie was a servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength," a portion of a tribute on fightforcharlie.com notes. "He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country."