Trump teases Musk at forum as once-frosty dynamic seems to take a turn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump may have made amends with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after referencing the billionaire in a speech Wednesday and after Musk attended a dinner at the White House Tuesday evening.

While the two publicly exchanged harsh words in the spring after Musk left his post heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tensions appear to have simmered in the following months.

"You're so lucky I'm with you, Elon. I'll tell you. Has he ever thanked me properly?" Trump said at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday in Washington. "Although I do let him buy other than electric cars, but these are minor details. You know, we had a mandate which even Elon thought was ridiculous, that everybody has to have an electric car by 2030. And once, fortunately, he said, that's a ridiculous thing."

Trump’s comments came while discussing a portion of his massive tax and domestic policy measure known as the one "big, beautiful bill" that he signed in July, which included a new tax deduction on car loan interest for purchases made between 2025 and 2028 permitting car buyers the ability to write off up to $10,000 annually in interest for certain loans on brand new cars.

After Trump's speech, Musk posted on X: "I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world."

TRUMP, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TO MEET AT WHITE HOUSE AMID DIPLOMATIC SHIFTS IN REGION

Tension between Trump and Musk reached an all-time high in May after the two publicly aired their differences regarding the "big, beautiful, bill." Musk was highly critical of the measure amid reports the measure would increase the federal deficit, while Trump Musk’s disdain for the bill was due to a provision that eliminated an electric vehicle tax credit that benefited companies like Tesla.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS STAND FIRM AGAINST MUSK'S 'KILL THE BILL' ASSAULT ON TRUMP'S AGENDA

The two hurled insults against one another in May and June, with Musk claiming that Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without the billionaire’s support. Meanwhile, Trump accused Musk of going "CRAZY" over cuts to the electric vehicle credits, and said that Musk had been "wearing thin."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the two were seen together at conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona in September.

Musk also appeared at the White House Tuesday for a dinner during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington. Other tech executives who attended the dinner included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Dell CEO Michael Dell.

The White House and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.