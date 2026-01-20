Expand / Collapse search
United Nations

Trump floats ‘Board of Peace’ to replace UN, signals major global power shift

New board goes beyond Gaza, reflecting new world order where Europe matters less, analysts say

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Trump FIRES back after France rejects US offer Video

Trump FIRES back after France rejects US offer

President Donald Trump responds to France’s rejection of an offer to join the ‘Board of Peace’ during the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Donald Trump has suggested his proposed "Board of Peace" in Gaza could replace the U.N., underscoring what one national security analyst has described as a revision of the "existing international order."

Asked Tuesday whether he envisioned the new body supplanting the U.N., Trump replied, "It might."

Speaking at a White House press conference, the president also told reporters the U.N. has consistently failed to fulfill its mission.

"The UN just hasn’t been very helpful. I’m a big fan of the UN, but it has never lived up to its potential," Trump said. While arguing the U.N. should continue to exist, he added, "The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled."

TRUMP’S PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH IN 2025: WHERE WARS STOPPED AND RIVALS CAME TO THE TABLE

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump arrives at a dedication ceremony for a portion of Southern Boulevard that the Town of Palm Beach Council recently voted to rename President Donald J. Trump Boulevard at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 16, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

National security analyst Kobi Michael claimed the proposal already signaled a break with the international order that has defined global politics for decades.

"The norms, international institutions and organizations and liberalism are out, and real politics, interests and power are in," Prof. Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute, told Fox News Digital, before adding that "the EU is much less important."

Michael's comments come as the Trump administration moved forward with plans for the board, an initiative officials say extends far beyond the immediate conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement Jan. 16, the White House said, in alignment with the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, the "Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

US OFFICIALS TOUT PROGRESS IN TALKS TO REACH 'LASTING AND DURABLE PEACE' BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA

Donald Trump steps off Air Force One onto the airport tarmac in Florida.

President Donald Trump departs Air Force One after arriving at Palm Beach International Airport to attend a road dedication ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago club on Jan. 16, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, preparations are said to be underway for a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland with Bloomberg first reporting the plans.

"Dozens" of countries were invited, officials confirmed, with formal invitations sent Friday. Trump extended invitations to leaders from Russia, Belarus, China, Ukraine, India, Canada, Argentina, Jordan, Egypt, Hungary, and Vietnam, among others.

The White House said Trump will chair the Board of Peace and be joined by senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, and billionaire Marc Rowan.

According to Michael, the initiative reflects a new approach to the international system.

"We are talking about something which is much bigger than the Gaza Strip," he said, before describing "a revisionist approach of President Trump regarding the existing international order, where the board is a tool in his vision of changing the existing international order."

Michael said Iran sits at the center of that calculation, as protests engulfed the country amid economic and political pressure.

UN CHIEF ACCUSES US OF DITCHING INTERNATIONAL LAW AS TRUMP BLASTS GLOBAL BODIES

A split of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

President Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko to join his Gaza "Board of Peace" on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (Vladimir Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"Iran is the real game changer, and we are in front of a very significant and dramatic change, well coordinated with Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

Russia’s role on the board is uncertain, with the Trump administration extending invitations to Russia and Belarus, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming President Vladimir Putin is reviewing the offer.

Michael suggested Moscow’s participation would come with conditions. "If Putin is in it, it will be in order to finish the Ukrainian war and be forced to give up on some major demands," he said. 

"The president invited Putin to join the board basing an understanding with him about division of power and influence, promising him to relieve sanctions and cut a deal."

"Still, alliances are out, whereas allies and regional structures are in," Michael added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

