Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump and world leaders sign Gaza Board of Peace charter

Trump's Board of Peace is still missing some notable members

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump thinking 'steps ahead' with Board of Peace, foreign policy expert says Video

Trump thinking 'steps ahead' with Board of Peace, foreign policy expert says

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Aaron MacLean analyzes President Trump's Board of Peace initiative, its implications for the Middle East and its relationship to the U.N.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump unveiled his Board of Peace on Thursday, with world leaders signing on to pursue a lasting agreement for Gaza.

Trump inaugurated the board during a speech and signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations," Trump said in a statement.

"This isn’t the United States, this is for the world," he added. "I think we can spread it out to other things as we succeed in Gaza."

BERNIE SANDERS IMPLIES CBS IS PART OF ‘OLIGARCHY’ CONTROLLING US WHILE ON NETWORK'S ‘LATE SHOW’

The U.S. president speaks from a podium before an audience of global leaders.

President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump noted that most of the 59 leaders signed onto the deal are "very popular," but others were "not so popular."

"That's the way it goes," he said.

CANCER-STRICKEN CHILDREN URGE BERNIE SANDERS TO BACK LIFE-SAVING PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE BILL

Notably absent from the board was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said Moscow is discussing membership with Russia's "strategic partners."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says Moscow is weighing membership in Trump's Board of Peace. (Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.K. also has yet to join the board because the legal treaty "brings up much broader issues," the country's foreign secretary said.

"And we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine," U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC.

IRAN LOCKS NATION INTO ‘DARKER’ DIGITAL BLACKOUT, VIEWING INTERNET AS AN ‘EXISTENTIAL THREAT’

Norway and Sweden have indicated that they also won’t participate after France also declined membership. French officials stressed that while they support the Gaza peace plan, they were concerned the board could seek to replace the U.N. as the main venue for resolving conflicts.

Trump lays down Hamas ULTIMATUM during historic peace announcement Video

Trump himself has spoken about the board potentially making the U.N. obsolete.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president was more conciliatory during his remarks in Davos, however, assuring attendees that "We’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations."

Canada and China also have not signed on to the board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue