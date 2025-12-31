Trump says 'Triumphal Arch' monument construction to begin within 2 months in DC: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday how soon an Arc de Triomphe-style monument will be constructed in the nation's capital to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Trump on Wednesday said the construction of the monument, nicknamed the "Arc de Trump," will begin "sometime in the next two months," according to a report from Politico.

"It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It’ll be great. Everyone loves it," Trump reportedly told the outlet during a phone call from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. "They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch."

The newest monument, which resembles Paris' historic Arc de Triomphe, will be bankrolled privately, with funds left over from the new White House ballroom project, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The exact location of the new landmark has not yet been confirmed, though the report notes it may be situated near the Lincoln Monument.

Details about the amount of time it will take to build, the cost of construction, the funding amount and who is heading the project have not yet been released by the White House.

Trump signed Public Law 116-217 in December 2020 authorizing the Women’s Suffrage National Monument to be built on federal land in Washington, D.C., leading to the subsequent signing of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act during former President Joe Biden's final week in office.

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation (WSNMF) announced Dec. 4 it received final and unanimous approval from the National Capital Planning Commission for a permanent two and a half acre site on the National Mall in Constitution Gardens, according to the foundation's website.

Foundation leaders noted the women's suffrage monument went through a "multi-step, rigorous review process," including gaining approval from the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts.

The foundation also completed a public comment period with the National Park Service as part of the public scoping process, according to its website.

It is unclear if Trump's newest proposed monument received similar approval.

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument will be located at the intersection of 19th St. and Constitution Avenue NW, and the next project phase will focus on creative development and design.

"The enthusiasm behind this project has been inspiring," WSNMF President and CEO Anna Laymon wrote in a Dec. 4 statement announcing final approval. "We are so grateful for the dedicated support from so many who made this possible, including President Trump; President Biden; our honorary chairs Mrs. Melania Trump, Dr. Jill Biden, Mrs. Michelle Obama, Mrs. Laura Bush, and Secretary Hillary Clinton; our bipartisan and bicameral Congressional sponsors, Senator Blackburn, Senator Baldwin, Congresswoman Lesko, Congressman Neguse and their dedicated staffs; our incredible Board of Directors; and all our partners and supporters."

The most recent major monument built on the National Mall was the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, which was completed in 2011.

The granite memorial was inspired by a line from King's "I Have a Dream" speech, delivered nearby on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the "March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom" in 1963.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

