North Carolina

Trump says 'new category' of crime under Biden-Harris administration is 'beyond control'

Republican presidential nominee says no country could sustain what is happening in America with the arrival of migrants

Greg Wehner

Trump says Biden-Harris administration has ‘new category’ of crime ‘beyond control’ Video

Trump says Biden-Harris administration has ‘new category’ of crime ‘beyond control’

Former President Trump, during a campaign event in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, spoke about the Biden-Harris admin’s handling of the border, saying there is a "new category" of crime "beyond control."

Former President Trump told a crowd in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday that under the Biden-Harris administration, a new category of crime involving migrants has developed, and is "beyond control."

The Republican presidential nominee was expected to spotlight an economic argument against Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at the Harrah's Cherokee Center's Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. It was Trump's second stop in the crucial southeastern battleground state in the three-and-a-half weeks since Harris replaced Biden at the top of the Democrats' 2024 ticket as the presumptive nominee.

While Trump spoke about price hikes under Harris costing the typical household $28,000, and credit card debt exploding to the highest it has ever been, he made sure to segue into the issue surrounding the border and illegal immigration.

NYC MIGRANT ACCUSED OF RAPING WOMAN IN BROOKLYN HAD ICE DETAINER PLACED ON HIM: REPORT

Trump in Asheville North Carolina

Former President Trump told a crowd in Asheville, North Carolina, that under the Biden-Harris administration, a new crime "beyond control" was created called, "migrant crime."

Trump said no country could sustain what is happening in the U.S. at this time, when millions of "illegal aliens" pour into the country from unknown countries.

"They all said I was wrong when I said that migrant crime will reach epidemic proportions, and now it’s much worse than that," Trump said. "It’s a lot worse than epidemic proportions. It’s beyond control. We have a new category of crime. It’s called migrant crime, and I think it’s gonna end up being the worst category of all."

ICE FINDS, ARRESTS HAITIAN MIGRANT WHO WAS RELEASED ON $500 BOND AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH RAPING CHILD IN MA

Migrants storm the gate at the border in El Paso

Over 100 migrants attempt to enter the U.S. illegally on the Texas southern border on March 21, 2024. (James Breeden for New York Post / Mega)

He said in the past week, there have been situations involving migrants accused of rape, murder and other crimes.

On Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents located and arrested a Haitian immigrant who was previously released on a $500 bond despite facing charges of raping a child in Massachusetts.

HAITIAN MIGRANT CHARGED WITH RAPE OF 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL ENTERED VIA CONTROVERSIAL PAROLE PROGRAM: SOURCES

Cory B. Alvarez mugshot

Cory B. Alvarez allegedly raped a teenage girl at a Massachusetts motel that housed migrants. (Fox News)

The migrant, 26-year-old Cory Alvarez, allegedly raped a teenage girl at a Massachusetts motel that housed other migrants in March. He entered the U.S. lawfully in June 2023 in New York City, and was sponsored by someone in New Jersey.

A Nicaraguan migrant accused of raping a woman this week near a popular beach boardwalk in Brooklyn had an ICE detainer placed on him after he previously was arrested for sexual assault, but he managed to walk free after striking a deal with local prosecutors, a report says. 

Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, had been out on the streets since June, when he was arrested late Sunday night for the alleged attack in Coney Island, according to the New York Post. The Big Apple is a sanctuary city, meaning local law enforcement generally does not cooperate with ICE detainers, which are requests that the agency be notified before the immigrant is released from custody and to keep them in custody until ICE can take custody of them.

AXIOS HIT WITH COMMUNITY NOTE AFTER CLAIMING HARRIS WAS NEVER ‘BORDER CZAR’

A mugshot of David Davon-Bonilla.

A mugshot of David Davon-Bonilla, who has been charged in the rape of a woman on Aug. 11 in New York City's Coney Island neighborhood. (Obtained by the NY Post )

"Nothing good is going to happen from this," Trump said. "And now it’s getting more and more violent."

KAMALA HARRIS ONCE PLEDGED TO CLOSE IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTERS ‘ON DAY ONE’ AS BORDER RECORD UNDER SCRUTINY

Kamala Harris border

Migrants at the southern border and Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats have argued that Harris never served as a "border czar." (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to both the Harris and Trump campaigns for comment.

Still, despite calling the migrant situation "beyond control," Trump told the crowd in Asheville he has a plan if he is elected.

"If Kamala wins, you will have mass amnesty and citizenship for all the Biden-Harris illegals that poured into our country," he said. "If I win, you will have the largest deportation operation in American history starting at noon on Inauguration Day 2025."

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

