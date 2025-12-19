Tim Scott tells MAGA voters Trump ‘is on the ballot’ as GOP fights to grow Senate majority in 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As he aims to not only defend but expand the GOP's 53-47 Senate majority in next year's midterm elections, Sen. Tim Scott has a message for MAGA voters who don't always go to the polls when President Donald Trump's name isn't on the ballot.

"Donald Trump is on the ballot, and that's why he's been so active around the country," Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said this week in a Fox News Digital interview.

Scott, a Republican from South Carolina and Trump ally, said, "I look forward to seeing the president on the campaign trail across this country."

And the president appears to be delivering.

Trump on Friday night held the second leg of his affordability tour during a stop in battleground North Carolina, home to what is shaping up to be one of the most crucial, combustible, and expensive Senate battles next year.

"We're certainly going to need him to be on the ballot," former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Fox News Digital, as he pointed to Trump.

Whatley, the Trump-backed clear frontrunner for the GOP Senate nomination in the 2026 race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, joined Trump at Friday night's event.

"When you think about what happens if we lose the House, if we lose the Senate, if the Democrats take over, and they go right back to investigations and hoaxes and impeachments, that is really, truly the president and his legacy are going to be on the ballot," Whatley emphasized.

Trump and Republicans spotlighted rising prices as they swept to major victories in 2024, retaking the White House and Senate and holding their majority in the House.

But with inflation remaining persistent, Democrats have been laser focused this year on the issue of affordability, which fueled their decisive victories in last month's 2025 elections and their overperformances this year in a slew of special elections.

But Scott predicts the tide will turn.

"I've said 2026 is a year of affordability, and the great news is President Trump has been producing time and time again," he touted.

Pointing to the tax cut provisions in the GOP's sweeping domestic policy measure signed into law this past summer by Trump, Scott said "2026 is shaping up to be the year where Donald Trump's activities, his actions, the legislation we've passed, shows up for the American voter. And consumers all across the country will see a more affordable economy because of President Trump and the Senate majority and the House majority in the hands of the Republican Party."

Lauren French, communications director at Senate Majority PAC, the top Senate Democrat-aligned outside group, told Fox News Digital that "even Tim Scott is occasionally right — 2026 will be the year of affordability."

But taking aim at the GOP narrative, French argued that affordability will continue to grab top billing with voters "because Americans can't afford Donald Trump and Republican policies that continue to drive up the cost of groceries, basic goods, and, right now, Christmas presents."

"The out-of-touch insistence from the GOP that the economy is thriving proves they don't understand what working families are facing, which is probably why Democrats won or dramatically overperformed in every contested election this year," she emphasized. "2026 will be no different as Democrats continue to put forward real plans to address the cost-of-living crisis."

There are 35 Senate seats up for grabs next year, including special elections for GOP-held seats in Florida and Ohio. Overall, Republicans are defending 22 of the seats.

But the map of competitive races is much smaller.

Scott reiterated that open Democrat-held seats in battleground Michigan and swing state New Hampshire are two of the NRSC's top targets, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff in battleground Georgia, whom Republicans consider the most vulnerable Democrat seeking re-election next year.

The NRSC chair is also eyeing blue-leaning Minnesota, where the Senate GOP campaign arm is working to recruit former professional football sideline reporter turned political activist and commentator Michele Tafoya, who is inching closer to jumping into the race.

"We're excited about expanding our map, and Minnesota is one of the target states that we're looking at," Scott said. "We see real reasons to be optimistic. President Trump was very close in Minnesota. It's a four-point race. We know with the right candidate, we will be successful."

Apparently pointing to Tafoya, Scott suggested Republicans are likely to land "a strong candidate in the race," and teased "wait and see" for "better news."

Scott will likely be playing defense in Texas, where there's currently a nasty-three way GOP Senate primary, as well as in North Carolina, Maine, and Ohio.

Asked his prediction for next year, Scott said "54 is clearly within our grasp right now, but with a little bit of luck, 55 is on our side."