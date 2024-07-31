Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump publicly thanks woman who made immigration chart that ‘saved my life’ during assassination attempt

'She’s a computer genius,' Trump said.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Trump thanks woman who created immigration chart for saving his life Video

Trump thanks woman who created immigration chart for saving his life

Trump thanked the woman who created an immigration chart he was showing July 13, 2024, before he was shot in an assassination attempt, saying she saved his life.

Former President Trump, while speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, publicly thanked the woman who created a chart he was referencing when he was shot in an assassination attempt, saying she saved his life.

Trump was nearly killed at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13 when a gunman opened fire from a roof. As Trump was speaking, he referenced a large chart showing immigration data. He turned his head ever so slightly, and a bullet grazed his ear. 

On Wednesday, Trump was talking about immigration again, specifically about the border and human trafficking, when he brought up the now-famous chart.

"You know, this chart saved my life. Where is that chart? I love that chart," Trump said. "I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life. That chart … you know the amazing thing? You know, the people that operate the computers and all the brilliant equipment we have backstage."

TRUMP CLASHES WITH ABC NEWS REPORTER OVER ‘NASTY QUESTION,’ BLASTS ‘FAKE NEWS NETWORK’ DURING HEATED Q&A

Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Former President Trump reacts after being shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania July 13. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

He then spoke about the woman who created the chart, calling her "great" and saying she should come up on stage.

Trump called the woman to the stage, and she walked up.

VIDEO FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM'S POV SHOWS FIGURE MOVING ON ROOF MOMENTS BEFORE GUNFIRE

Trump-Rally-Harrisburg-PA

During a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, former President Trump introduced the woman who created the chart he looked at when a bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pa., July 13. (Fox News)

"She’s never done this before. She saved my life in a sense," Trump said. "I said you saved my life. Here she is. Wow."

Trump then whispered something into her ear, and she walked up to the microphone to say "Hi" before walking offstage.

"She’s a computer genius," Trump added. "She saved my life."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for the woman’s name or for comment.

