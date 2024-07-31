Trump clashes with ABC News reporter over ‘nasty question,’ blasts ‘fake news network’ during heated Q&A

Former President Trump clashed with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, accusing her of asking a "nasty question" and referring to the Disney-owned network as "fake news" on Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

Trump participated in a Q&A with Scott, Semafor reporter Kadia Goba and Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner. The event caused ripples before it began, as many Black journalists objected to Trump even being invited in the first place. Once it began, Scott kicked things off by "addressing the elephant in the room."

"A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswoman of color who were American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabbit’ to describe Black attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are, ‘stupid and racist,’" Scott said.

"You've had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So, my question, sir, now that you were asking Black supporters to vote for you," she continued. "Why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"

Trump shot back, "I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘hello, how are you.’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country; I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country."

Trump listed some of his accomplishments for the Black community before returning to his thoughts on the "very rude" introduction from Scott.

"I don’t know why you would do something like that… I was invited here, and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to be here. It turned out, my opponent isn’t here. You invited me under false pretense," Trump said.

"And then you were half an hour late, just so you understand, I have too much respect for you to be late. They couldn’t get their equipment working or something," Trump continued as Scott interrupted.

"Mr. President, I would love if you could answer the question," Scott said, again asking why Black voters should trust him for another term.

"I think it’s a very nasty question," Trump shot back. "I have answered the question. I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln."

Trump was then asked if he was better than President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.

"For you to start off a question-and-answer period, especially when you’re 35 minutes late because you couldn’t get your equipment to work, in such a hostile manner, I think it’s a disgrace. I really do," Trump said.

Scott then asked if it’s appropriate to label Harris a "DEI" candidate, which resulted in Trump and the ABC News reporter bickering over the definition of the term. Trump eventually said Scott was using a "hostile and very nasty tone" during the exchange.

Trump continued to criticize Scott later in the event.

"She was very rude," Trump said while pointing at Scott. "That wasn’t a question… she gave a statement."

Scott and ABC News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Scott has taken heat from both sides in recent weeks. Earlier this month, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., grew testy with her when pressed about whether she still supported President Biden’s candidacy, before he dropped out.

"I'm not having any discussions with you, or anyone else, about what I talk to the president about, with all due respect," Pelosi told Scott in a confrontation that occurred before Biden stepped aside. "I'm not going to be making any comments today, in the hallway, about the fate of our nation, OK?"