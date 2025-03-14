Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

Trump pledges to make US capital 'crime free' and the ‘talk of the world’

'We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world ... We're going to do that for the city,' said the president

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
close
Black Lives Matter Plaza reconstruction underway in DC Video

Black Lives Matter Plaza reconstruction underway in DC

DDOT workers took to 16th Street NW near the White House on Monday to begin the reconstruction of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

President Donald Trump renewed his vow to clean up the city of Washington, D.C., on Friday while speaking at the Department of Justice, saying, "we’re going to have a crime-free capital."  

"We're cleaning up our city. We're cleaning up this great capital," the president said. "And we're not going to have crime, and we're not going to stand for crime." 

He noted that since returning to the White House he has had to order the roadways cleaned of tents and graffiti when heads of state visit.  

TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN’S DOJ: THEY TRIED TO TURN US INTO A ‘CORRUPT COMMUNIST' THIRD WORLD COUNTRY

President Trump pictured in a split image with Washington, D.C. and the mayor, Muriel Bowser

President Donald Trump (left); the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., (center) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (right). (Fox/Getty/iStock)

"When Prime Minister Modi of India, when the president of France and all of these people, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, they all came to see me over the last week and a half and when they come in, I had the route run," he said. "I didn't want to have them see tents, I didn't want to have them see graffiti, I didn't want to have them see broken barriers and potholes in the roads." 

"We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world," he went on. "We're going to do that for the city." 

D.C. capital crime police officer

Washington, D.C., police prepare for the inauguration on Jan. 22.  (Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.)

Trump commended D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, for cooperating with his administration thus far. 

DANCING TRANSGENDER HECKLERS SHUT DOWN PARENTS' EVENT AT BLUE STATE'S CAPITOL: 'SAD AND UNFORTUNATE'

Black Lives Matter Plaza with White House in the background

Black Lives Matter Plaza will be replaced, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced.  (Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Bowser notably recently announced the removal of a "Black Lives Matter" street mural that was installed directly in front of the White House in 2020. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're working with the administration and if the administration can't do the job, we're going to have to take it back and run it through the federal government," said Trump. "But we hope the administration's going to be ableSo far, so good. So far, they've been doing very well. The mayor has been doing a good job." 

"We're going to have a crime-free capital," he continued. "When people come here, they're not going to be mugged or shot or raped. They're going to have a crime-free capital again, it's going to be cleaner and better and safer than it ever was. And it's not going to take us too long." 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics