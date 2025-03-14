Trump pledges to make US capital 'crime free' and the ‘talk of the world’

President Donald Trump renewed his vow to clean up the city of Washington, D.C., on Friday while speaking at the Department of Justice, saying, "we’re going to have a crime-free capital."

"We're cleaning up our city. We're cleaning up this great capital," the president said. "And we're not going to have crime, and we're not going to stand for crime."

He noted that since returning to the White House he has had to order the roadways cleaned of tents and graffiti when heads of state visit.

"When Prime Minister Modi of India, when the president of France and all of these people, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, they all came to see me over the last week and a half and when they come in, I had the route run," he said. "I didn't want to have them see tents, I didn't want to have them see graffiti, I didn't want to have them see broken barriers and potholes in the roads."

"We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world," he went on. "We're going to do that for the city."

Trump commended D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, for cooperating with his administration thus far.

Bowser notably recently announced the removal of a "Black Lives Matter" street mural that was installed directly in front of the White House in 2020.

"We're working with the administration and if the administration can't do the job, we're going to have to take it back and run it through the federal government," said Trump. "But we hope the administration's going to be able. So far, so good. So far, they've been doing very well. The mayor has been doing a good job."

"We're going to have a crime-free capital," he continued. "When people come here, they're not going to be mugged or shot or raped. They're going to have a crime-free capital again, it's going to be cleaner and better and safer than it ever was. And it's not going to take us too long."