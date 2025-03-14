Trump blasts Biden’s DOJ: They tried to turn US into a ‘corrupt communist' third world country

President Donald Trump accused former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice of transforming the agency into the "department of injustice," as they sought to turn the U.S. into a "corrupt communist" country.

"Our predecessors turned this Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice," Trump said Friday at the Department of Justice. "But I stand before you today to declare that those days are over and they are never going to come back."

Trump has routinely blasted the Justice Department and the FBI since his first term for being corrupt, amid multiple investigations and lawsuits filed against him. The FBI investigated Trump and his 2016 campaign for alleged collusion with Russia, which ultimately found no evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the election.

More recently, Trump has come under legal scrutiny after former Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped former special counsel Jack Smith to conduct investigations into alleged efforts from Trump to overturn the election results in 2020, and Trump’s efforts to obtain allegedly classified materials at Mar-a-Lago following his first term as president.

"They tried to turn America into a corrupt communist and third world country, but in the end, the thugs failed and the truth won," Trump said. "Freedom won, justice won, democracy won. And above all, the American people won."

"There could be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked," Trump said. "And that's what they were doing at a level that's never been seen before. And it's exactly what you saw with Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and their cronies to do the building over the last four years. They ripped what they've ripped down is incalculable."

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch and David Spunt contributed to this report.