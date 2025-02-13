Indian Prime Minister Modi takes page from Trump, says 'make India great again,' or 'MIGA'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a page from President Donald Trump's playbook during a joint press conference Thursday, saying he wants to make India great again, or "MIGA."

Modi met with Trump at the White House, where the world leaders discussed a range of issues, including trade, the economic relationship between India and the United States and military sales.

During a press conference, Modi said Indian people were focusing on their heritage and ways to ensure his nation is developed by 2047.

INDIA'S MODI SPEAKS WITH 'DEAR FRIEND' PRESIDENT TRUMP AMID HOPES OF FURTHERING TIES

"Borrowing an expression from America, our vision for a developed India is to make India great again, or MIGA," he said through a translator. "When America and India work together, that is, when it's MAGA plus MIGA, it becomes a mega partnership for prosperity.

"And it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives."

TRUMP'S TARIFF THREATS GO BEYOND 'TRADE AGREEMENT' TO ADVANCE AMERICAN INTERESTS: EXPERT

At the beginning of the press conference, Trump announced the United States would be providing India F-35 fighter jets and increasing military sales to the country by billions of dollars.

Trump also said his administration approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, one of the plotters of a deadly 2008 terrorist attack that killed 160 people.

"I'm pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India," Trump said.

In addition, Modi said India would accept illegal Indian immigrants in the United States who are deported back home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anybody who enters another country illegally," Modi said, "they have absolutely no right to be in that country.

"And as far as India and the U.S. is concerned, we have always been of the same opinion. And that is that any verified Indian who is in the U.S. illegally, we are fully prepared to take them back to India."