©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dancing transgender hecklers shut down parents' event at blue state's capitol: 'Sad and unfortunate'

One of the event organizers said the meeting was meant to give resources to former transgenders who have been 'denied and ostracized and bullied.'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Detransitioner Chloe Cole takes aim at 'irresponsible doctors' for what they have done to children Video

Detransitioner Chloe Cole takes aim at 'irresponsible doctors' for what they have done to children

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner and activist, slammed the 'irresponsible doctors' for the 'incredible disservice' they have done to children like her, while speaking to Fox News Digital.

Several provocatively dressed, dancing transgender activists broke into an informational parents' meeting at the Vermont State House on Wednesday, disrupting the event and forcing the parents to seek another space for their event.

The activists played loud music and shouted as event organizers attempted to speak.

The Vermont State House Sergeant of Arms refused to remove the trans activists, claiming they had a right to be there, according to the Vermont Daily Chronicle.

The parents’ group – the Vermont Family Alliance – was holding an event for ‘Detrans Awareness Day’ and was meant to highlight resources available for formerly transgender-identifying people who have been physically, mentally and emotionally harmed by sex-change treatments.

Vermont State House

Trans activists on Wednesday disrupted an event hosted in the Vermont State House building by parents of detransitioners. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Video taken of the incident posted to X shows several transgender activists, one shirtless and wearing a purple tutu and another waving a ribbon baton, dancing around event organizer Renee McGuinness as she tries to give her presentation to parents.

Speaking with the Vermont Daily Chronicle, McGuinness said the group had reserved the room for the event for the afternoon. However, State House Sergeant at Arms Agatha Kessler made both groups vacate the room after 30 minutes of continued disruption, citing concerns about both parties’ safety.

The Chronicle reported that many event attendees moved to the cafeteria to hold their event.

"Our First Amendment rights were denied in this case in favor of a group that was disruptive," said McGuinness. "That’s not under the First Amendment for one group to just be able to outshout the other, and whoever outshouts the other, then they’ve won their First Amendment Rights at the sacrifice of the other party."

trans protester outside US Supreme Court, waving flag

A transgender rights supporter takes part in a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in a case on transgender health rights on December 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

McGuinness explained that the event was meant to help former transgender people who have been "denied and ostracized and bullied."

"They want to have a voice, and they want healing from their wounds and injuries because of the medical procedures," she said.

McGuiness called for the Vermont legislature, which is majority Democratic, to amend its rules regarding decorum in the state house to respect the rights of groups that have gone through proper channels to reserve an event space.

"It's sad and unfortunate," said McGuinness. "The First Amendment is really about civil discourse, right? And not censoring one group over another."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

