Trump orders US nuclear weapons testing to begin 'immediately' after Russia tests new missiles

President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered the United States to resume nuclear weapons testing "immediately," saying he directed the Department of War to match other nations’ programs. He called the move a necessary step to maintain global parity.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday night: "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office."

"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," Trump said. "Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately."

The announcement comes days after Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. has a nuclear submarine stationed "right off their shores." The warning followed Russia’s recent missile tests.

Trump made the comments during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday morning, saying the U.S. is "not playing games" with Putin.

"Russia said this week that they’ve tested a new missile that can go more than 8,000 miles. Is that saber-rattling for you? What is that?" a reporter asked.

"I know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles, and they’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either," Trump responded.

"We test missiles all the time. But, you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way. You ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon [to be] fourth year. That’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.

Trump later hinted he may impose additional sanctions on Russia, telling reporters simply, "You'll find out."

Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday it successfully tested a nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, claiming it can travel more than 8,000 miles and pierce defense systems. Putin said Russia is moving to deploy the weapon.

Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, told Putin the missile traveled 8,700 miles and remained airborne for about 15 hours during its October 21 test.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Reuters contributed to this report.