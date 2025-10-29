Trump, Xi meet in effort to resolve trade tensions sparked by US tariffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump met face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of Trump’s trip to Asia that included stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, in an attempt to resolve the ongoing trade disputes between the two sides.

Trump has imposed substantial tariffs on China since returning to the White House in January, and Beijing retaliated with limits on exports of rare earth elements. Both sides want to avoid the risk of blowing up the world economy, which would harm their own countries.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies spoke to the press in brief introductory remarks before meeting behind closed doors along with their top officials.

Xi said in his opening remarks that "it feels very warm seeing you again because it’s been many years."

"We do not always see eye to eye with each other," Xi said, noting that "it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then."

The Chinese leader added that the two countries "are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together."

