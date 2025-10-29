Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump, Xi meet in effort to resolve trade tensions sparked by US tariffs

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said 'it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then'

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Trump's team is going into Xi Jinping meeting with the 'upper hand,' says Lisa Daftari Video

Trump's team is going into Xi Jinping meeting with the 'upper hand,' says Lisa Daftari

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Lisa Daftari, Alexandra Macedo and Nathan Sales share their expectations for the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump met face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of Trump’s trip to Asia that included stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, in an attempt to resolve the ongoing trade disputes between the two sides.

Trump has imposed substantial tariffs on China since returning to the White House in January, and Beijing retaliated with limits on exports of rare earth elements. Both sides want to avoid the risk of blowing up the world economy, which would harm their own countries.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies spoke to the press in brief introductory remarks before meeting behind closed doors along with their top officials.

president donald trump and chinese president xi jinping

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Xi said in his opening remarks that "it feels very warm seeing you again because it’s been many years."

"We do not always see eye to eye with each other," Xi said, noting that "it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then."

President Donald Trump, right, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

President Donald Trump, right, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, third right, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Chinese leader added that the two countries "are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

