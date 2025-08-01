Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump repositions 2 nuclear submarines after 'highly provocative' Russian comments

Medvedev said Trump's new deadline for Russia to end the war with Ukraine is an additional 'step towards war'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Trump shortens deadline for Russia to make peace deal with Ukraine Video

Trump shortens deadline for Russia to make peace deal with Ukraine

President Donald Trump discusses the Russia-Ukraine war with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a meeting in Turnberry, Scotland.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions" following "highly provocative statements" made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. 

Medvedev said earlier this week that Trump's new deadline for Russia to end the conflict with Ukraine is an additional "step towards war."

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump listens at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.