Trump repositions 2 nuclear submarines after 'highly provocative' Russian comments

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions" following "highly provocative statements" made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Medvedev said earlier this week that Trump's new deadline for Russia to end the conflict with Ukraine is an additional "step towards war."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.