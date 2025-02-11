Trump orders immediate end to Biden's crackdown on household appliances, return to 'common sense standards'

President Donald Trump is ordering the immediate reversal of Biden-era green energy regulations on household appliances and the reinstatement of environmental orders issued under his first term.

During his term, former President Joe Biden issued more stringent climate standards for various household appliances, such as gas stoves, washing machines and dishwashers, which energy experts and manufacturers have warned could lead to more expensive alternatives that are far less effective than current models.

Trump, in a Truth Social post early Tuesday morning, called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), led by former Rep. Lee Zeldin, to immediately undo Biden's climate mandates and return to "common sense standards."

"I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe," Trump wrote.

ENERGY EXPERTS BLAST FAILED BILLION-DOLLAR DOE PROJECT AS ‘FINANCIAL BOONDOGGLE,’ ‘DISASTER’

"I look forward to signing these Orders," the president said. "THANK YOU!!!"

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PRO-ENERGY AGENDA WILL UNLEASH AMERICAN JOBS AND ENERGY SECURITY

Republican lawmakers, who have the majority in both the House and the Senate, have also started taking actions in Congress to derail Biden's green energy standards for appliances.

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oka., introduced a joint resolution of disapproval against the standards for coolers and freezers enacted by the Biden administration that were set to go into effect in February, reported first by Fox News Digital.

Additionally, Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., introduced a resolution to block Biden's ban on water heaters, which was announced first by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also in January, the House passed the "Liberty in Laundry Act" to prevent the Energy secretary and Department of Energy from "implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for clothes washers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified."