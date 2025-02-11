Expand / Collapse search
Trump orders immediate end to Biden's crackdown on household appliances, return to 'common sense standards'

Former President Joe Biden issued climate standards on gas stoves, washing machines and dishwashers during his term

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Energy secretary stresses the need to expand America’s nuclear energy infrastructure Video

Energy secretary stresses the need to expand America’s nuclear energy infrastructure

Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses how he is looking to prioritize the expansion of America’s nuclear infrastructure on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

President Donald Trump is ordering the immediate reversal of Biden-era green energy regulations on household appliances and the reinstatement of environmental orders issued under his first term.

During his term, former President Joe Biden issued more stringent climate standards for various household appliances, such as gas stoves, washing machines and dishwashers, which energy experts and manufacturers have warned could lead to more expensive alternatives that are far less effective than current models.

Trump, in a Truth Social post early Tuesday morning, called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), led by former Rep. Lee Zeldin, to immediately undo Biden's climate mandates and return to "common sense standards."

"I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe," Trump wrote. 

ENERGY EXPERTS BLAST FAILED BILLION-DOLLAR DOE PROJECT AS ‘FINANCIAL BOONDOGGLE,’ ‘DISASTER’

President Donald Trump called on the EPA to immediately reverse Biden's climate standards for household appliances.

President Donald Trump called on the EPA to immediately reverse Biden's climate standards for household appliances. (Getty Images)

"I look forward to signing these Orders," the president said. "THANK YOU!!!"

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PRO-ENERGY AGENDA WILL UNLEASH AMERICAN JOBS AND ENERGY SECURITY

Republican lawmakers, who have the majority in both the House and the Senate, have also started taking actions in Congress to derail Biden's green energy standards for appliances. 

Lee Zeldin serves as President Donald Trump's head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lee Zeldin serves as President Donald Trump's head of the Environmental Protection Agency. (Al Drago)

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oka., introduced a joint resolution of disapproval against the standards for coolers and freezers enacted by the Biden administration that were set to go into effect in February, reported first by Fox News Digital. 

Additionally, Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., introduced a resolution to block Biden's ban on water heaters, which was announced first by Fox News Digital.

In this photo illustration, flames burn on a natural gas-burning stove on Jan. 12, 2023 in Chicago.

In this photo illustration, flames burn on a natural gas-burning stove on Jan. 12, 2023 in Chicago. (Scott Olson)

Also in January, the House passed the "Liberty in Laundry Act" to prevent the Energy secretary and Department of Energy from "implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for clothes washers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified."

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

