President Trump’s pro-energy agenda will unleash American jobs and energy security

With President Trump back in office, our country’s energy security will be restored with the return to commonsense energy policies. Our country can now look forward to a future where American energy is embraced and not restricted. The American people sent a clear message in November by fully supporting a pro-energy agenda and on day one, President Trump delivered by taking decisive action to return our country to being a leader in energy security.

First, The Trump administration will expand our onshore and offshore lease sales.

By expanding our onshore and offshore lease sales, our country can once again be a leader in domestic energy production to reduce carbon emissions throughout the world and our dependence on foreign rivals and adversaries.

Earlier this year, under the shadow of a presidential transition, President Biden made a highly political and economically dangerous move to ban offshore oil and gas production in vast swaths of the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean mere weeks before President-elect Trump takes office.

As I recently put it on Fox Business: "If it wasn’t so serious, it’d be sophomoric." In some sense, we shouldn’t be surprised: the Biden administration has from its beginning made every effort to politicize American energy production and usage and shockingly put forth the smallest lease sale in history last year.

Offshore access accounts for 14 percent of total U.S. crude oil production with a market size of $40.04 billion. Both these figures have room to grow, with some estimates suggesting that by 2032, the American offshore drilling industry could be worth nearly $75 billion: a near 90 percent increase in value in less than a decade. This would lead, of course, to an explosion in good-paying jobs from Alaska to California to Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana.

Second, as outlined in his Energy Executive Order, President Trump pledged to lift the detrimental LNG pause.

By lifting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) pause, long overdue permits will now be expedited, and the LNG industry can continue supporting thousands of American jobs and fulfill our commitment to our allies overseas.

Despite more than a decade of market evidence and independent analyses that LNG exports benefit economic and environmental security in the United States and worldwide, former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote a memo urging caution on LNG project approvals last month.

LNG facilities have brought significant economic benefits to communities nationwide, especially along the Gulf Coast. According to a recent National Association of Manufacturers report, U.S. LNG supported the creation of over 200,000 jobs in 2023 alone.

Despite Ms. Granholm’s alarmist rhetoric, the DOE report demonstrates environmental benefits — including lower emissions — from U.S. LNG. U.S. greenhouse gas emissions are declining relative to energy produced, stating that with unfettered LNG export approvals and no added carbon capture technologies assumed (the most extreme growth scenario), emissions would rise by only 0.05% over the next 25 years.

Third and finally, President Trump’s Energy Executive Order pledged to end Biden’s unpopular EV mandates.

Consumers will now be empowered to make their own choices regarding the cars or trucks they drive, as the federal government should not be dictating Americans’ transportation needs. President Trump’s Executive Order directs federal agencies to reevaluate these policies, including tax credits for EV purchases, federal funding for charging infrastructure and regulatory incentives that encourage automakers to shift from gas-powered vehicles to electric.

On day one, the Trump administration reversed the Biden administration’s restrictive energy policies in order to unleash American energy. President Trump’s second term will no doubt follow on the huge success of his first term, reinforcing our country as the world’s top producer of oil & natural gas and the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.