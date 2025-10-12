Zelenskyy touts ‘productive’ talks with Trump on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, long-range capabilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he has spoken with President Donald Trump for the second time in two days, calling their conversations about the war with Russia, Ukraine’s military capabilities and energy sector "very productive."

Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X that his talks with Trump "covered all the aspects of the situation," including Ukraine’s defense of life in the country and strengthening its air defense, resilience and long-range capabilities. Zelenskyy added that they also discussed "many details" about the energy sector, though he did not elaborate on any of the topics.

"President Trump is well informed about everything that is happening," Zelenskyy wrote. "We agreed to continue our dialogue, and our teams are doing their preparations."

Trump’s talks with Zelenskyy come as Moscow continues to strike Ukraine with drones and missiles, wounding at least 20 people in Kyiv and causing widespread blackouts Friday. A child was also killed in a separate Russian attack in the southeast of the country.

Late Saturday and early Sunday, Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid in an aim to degrade Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The latest grid attack, similar to what Russia has done annually before winter starts, came as Moscow expressed "extreme concern" over the U.S. potentially providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Trump flexed new leverage in the Russia-Ukraine war late last month, allowing Ukraine to use U.S. weapons to strike deep into Russia, weighing whether to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles and vowing that Ukraine can take back all its land.

Zelenskyy told Fox News’ "The Sunday Briefing" in an exclusive interview that aired on Sunday that he holds hope that Trump’s success with the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is a sign that a similar outcome can be reached with Russia and the war in Ukraine.

"I think this Israel success, and of course it gives signals for us and hope that with such pressure, what President Trump used in Middle East to make peace, and I hope that he will use the same instruments, even more, to pressure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop his war in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Fox News Digital’s Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.