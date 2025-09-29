Trump finds new leverage in Ukraine fight with Tomahawk threat and long-range strike authorization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is flexing new leverage in the war in Ukraine — allowing the nation to use U.S. weapons to strike deep into Russia, weighing whether to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles and vowing Ukraine can take back all its land — while pressing China and India to slash purchases of Russian oil.

Ukraine supporters are cheering the shift, noting that after months of frustration over the grinding conflict, Trump appears to be changing tactics. From a combative February meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his declaration last week that Ukraine could reclaim all of its original territory, the president is signaling a harder line on Moscow.

On "Fox News Sunday," Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg revealed that Trump had authorized long-range Ukrainian strikes inside Russia. Vice President JD Vance added that the administration is weighing whether to send Tomahawk missiles, a capability the Biden White House had denied. The weapons would be funded by European partners.

"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said. "It's something the president's going to make the final determination on."

The U.S.-made Tomahawk has a range of about 1,500 miles, meaning Kyiv could theoretically target Moscow if Trump approves the transfer. Russia quickly issued warnings, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioning whether Ukrainians could operate such systems without American assistance.

"Who can launch these missiles, even if they end up on the territory of the Kyiv regime?" Peskov asked. "Can they be launched only by Ukrainians, or must it still be done by American personnel? Who provides the targeting? A very deep analysis is needed here."

He dismissed the weapons as strategically meaningless. "There is no panacea that can change the situation on the fronts. There are no magic weapons, whether Tomahawk or others, that can alter the dynamics," Peskov said.

Still, Trump’s stance marks one of his most striking reversals. Last week, he suggested Ukraine could not only hold its ground but also return to its original borders, calling that "very much an option," while urging NATO nations to shoot down Russian drones and jets that cross into their airspace.

He added that Russia has been "fighting aimlessly for three and a half years in a war that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia."

This month, Russian drones entered Polish and Romanian territory. Missile-carrying MiG-29 jets crossed into Estonian territory.

Eastern European officials say Moscow’s provocations are meant to test NATO unity. "Part of these provocations are to see: will there be solidarity? Will there be a clear decision within NATO to increase defense?" Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu told Fox News.

The tougher tone follows Trump’s August summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which produced few breakthroughs. Since then, Trump has ratcheted up pressure, urging Europe to accelerate its energy break with Moscow and coordinating a new sanctions package with U.S. allies.

"Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. "China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil."

The president has already imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s reliance on Russian fuel. Officials suggest additional measures are under consideration if India and China do not curb their energy ties with Moscow.