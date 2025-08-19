Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine this month following Trump's meetings with Putin, Zelenskyy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia launched its largest attack of the month against Ukraine while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House.

The attack also comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Trump in Alaska last Friday, during which Putin refused an immediate ceasefire and demanded that Ukraine give up its eastern Donetsk region in exchange for an end to the conflict that began with a February 2022 invasion by Moscow. Trump later said he had spoken on the phone with Putin about arrangements for a meeting between the Russian president and Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles into Ukraine on Monday night and into Tuesday, but that 230 drones and six missiles were intercepted or suppressed. The air force reported that 40 drones and four missiles struck across 16 locations, and debris was said to have fallen on three sites.

"While hard work to advance peace was underway in Washington, D.C. ... Moscow continued to do the opposite of peace: more strikes and destruction," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. "This once again demonstrates how critical it is to end the killing, achieve a lasting peace, and ensure robust security guarantees."

Energy infrastructure in the central Poltava region was a target of the strikes, according to Ukraine's Energy Ministry. The casualty figures were not immediately released by officials.

"As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out," the ministry said in a statement.

Oil refining and gas facilities were attacked, the ministry added, saying the strikes were the latest "systematic terrorist attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law."

The attack was the largest since Russia launched 309 drones and eight missiles into Ukraine on July 31, according to the air force.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 23 Ukrainian drones on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Both sides have been targeting infrastructure, including oil facilities.

Zelenskyy had criticized Moscow for earlier strikes on Monday ahead of his meeting at the White House in which at least 14 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

"The Russian war machine continues to destroy lives despite everything. Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is precisely why we are seeking assistance to put an end to the killings," he wrote Monday morning on X.

Reuters contributed to this report.