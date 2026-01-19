Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Trump invites Putin, Lukashenko to join Gaza 'Board of Peace,' Russia and Belarus say

Draft charter reportedly requires countries to pay $1 billion fee for permanent seats

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Netanyahu reveals why completing phase 2 of the Gaza peace deal is so difficult Video

Netanyahu reveals why completing phase 2 of the Gaza peace deal is so difficult

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the ceasefire in the Middle East, efforts to get to phase two of the peace deal and buzz about Iran rebuilding its nuclear program on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration extended invitations to Russia and Belarus to join a proposed Gaza "Board of Peace," officials in both countries said Monday. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin is reviewing the invitation.

"President Putin has indeed received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Board of Peace. We are currently studying all the details of this proposal," Peskov said, according to Russian state media outlet TASS. "We hope to contact the U.S. side to clarify all the details."

Belarus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed receiving an invitation, saying in a post on X that President Donald Trump sent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko a letter proposing the country become a founding member of the "Board of Peace."

TRUMP THREATENS HAMAS IF GAZA CEASEFIRE COLLAPSES AS JD VANCE TO VISIT ISRAEL

Putin and Lukashenko in dark suits greet each other with a handshake at a formal international meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the Eurasian Economic Union summit in St. Petersburg on Dec. 21, 2025. (Contributor/Getty)

"We are ready to take part in the activities of the Board of Peace, taking into account and hoping that this organization will expand its scope and authority far beyond the mandate proposed in the initiative," the ministry said.

Other countries over the weekend, including Argentina, Jordan, Canada, India, Egypt, Hungary and Vietnam, announced they too had received invitations from the White House.

Neither the State Department nor the White House immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about a full tally of all countries invited.

TRUMP’S GRAND PEACE STRATEGY IS BEARING FRUIT, IN MIDDLE EAST AND AROUND THE WORLD

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump arrives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 16, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

The White House released a statement on Friday outlining the next phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, naming senior international figures to oversee governance, reconstruction and long-term development of the enclave.

"The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development," the statement said in part.

Hamas reasserting control inside Gaza, clashing with Trump’s peace plan Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump will chair the board and be joined by a group of senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and billionaire Marc Rowan, among others.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump’s proposed Gaza peace board would require countries seeking a permanent seat to pay a $1 billion fee, according to a draft charter circulated to prospective members.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on X that the composition of a separate "Gaza Executive Board," which names Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi as appointed members, was not coordinated with Israel and "runs contrary to its policy."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue