Middle East Policies

Six countries confirm US invitations to Gaza peace board

Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Hungary and India among nations invited

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Netanyahu reveals why completing phase 2 of the Gaza peace deal is so difficult Video

Netanyahu reveals why completing phase 2 of the Gaza peace deal is so difficult

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the ceasefire in the Middle East, efforts to get to phase two of the peace deal and buzz about Iran rebuilding its nuclear program on 'Special Report.'

The United States has extended invitations to multiple foreign governments to join President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace," with at least six countries confirming on Sunday that they were invited.

The Associated Press reported the six countries are: Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Hungary and India.

Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have already said they too were invited, according to the outlet.

The White House on Friday released a statement outlining the next phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, naming senior international figures to oversee governance, reconstruction and long-term development of the enclave.

Displaced families among debris and tents in a heavily damaged neighborhood.

Displaced Palestinian families shelter near the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia area of Gaza City on Jan. 18, 2026. (Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development," the statement said in part.

Trump will chair the board and be joined by a group of senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and billionaire Marc Rowan, among others.

The Gaza Executive Board, which supports governance and the delivery of services, will work alongside the Office of the High Representative and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to advance "peace, stability, and prosperity."

Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One after landing at a military base.

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Jan. 13, 2026. (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

Notably, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi were named as appointed members.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on X that the composition of the Gaza Executive Board was not coordinated with Israel and "runs contrary to its policy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Defence Ministry, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on Oct. 12, 2023 (JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu’s office said it told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to contact Rubio to convey Israel’s concerns.

Under Trump's plan, Hamas was to turn over all living and deceased hostages that were still being held in Gaza. To date, one dead hostage, Ran Gvili, has yet to be handed over.

The White House said additional Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board members will be announced over the coming weeks.

