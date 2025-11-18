Trump immigration enforcement focus to expand to new city, mayor indicates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump's administration cracks down on immigration enforcement in the U.S., its efforts in North Carolina are expected to expand to Raleigh, the state capital.

"We have been made aware that Customs and Border Protection are coming to Raleigh," Mayor Janet Cowell said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"While RPD is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law. I can confirm that the Raleigh Police Department has not participated in any immigration planning activities. Above all, Raleigh is a safe city, with crime down year-over-year. Public safety is a priority for me and this City Council," she noted in the statement.

OFFICER INJURED AFTER FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT FACE MULTIPLE RAMMING ATTACKS DURING CHARLOTTE IMMIGRATION RAIDS

"I ask Raleigh to remember our values and maintain peace and respect through any upcoming challenges," she later added.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein noted on social media that his "office is aware of reports that the Border Patrol is bringing its operation to Raleigh."

GRANDDAUGHTER OF ‘CHARLOTTE’S WEB' AUTHOR BLASTS DHS FOR USE OF BOOK TITLE IN CHARLOTTE IMMIGRATION SWEEP

"Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations. Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte," he declared, urging individuals in the city of Raleigh to stay "peaceful."

When contacted by Fox News Digital, U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided a statement from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations," McLaughlin said.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING SOARS IN BLUE CITY AS GANGS, HIGHWAYS FUEL ‘PERFECT STORM’ OF CHILD EXPLOITATION: EXPERTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS has touted its immigration enforcement operation in North Carolina's largest city, dubbed "Operation Charlotte's Web." The department noted in a Monday press release that the "immigration enforcement operation surge in the Charlotte area resulted in the arrest of over 130 illegal aliens in just two days."