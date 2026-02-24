Dem rep identifies himself as one of this year's State of the Union designated survivors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., has identified himself as one of the designated survivors ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Designated survivors do not attend the president's address in person and instead watch it from a secure, undisclosed location.

"I’ve been selected as a designated survivor for tomorrow’s State of the Union, so I won’t be there in person, but I’ll be watching. Americans deserve accountability for the militarization of ICE, terrorization of our communities and killing of American citizens," Thompson wrote in a post on X.

While Thompson will not be attending the address in person, his guest, Marine Corps veteran, small business owner, and City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez from Napa will be in attendance.

"Bernie is a shining example of what it means to be a public servant and to fulfill the American Dream," Thompson said when announcing Narvaez as his guest.

"I am honored Bernie is joining me in Washington, D.C., as a representative for the hardworking people of our district. As a veteran, as a small business owner, as an immigrant, as a local elected official, and as a husband and father, Bernie knows all too well the importance of standing up for our country, defending our democracy, and lowering costs for hardworking people," he added.

In a separate statement announcing that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had selected him as the designated survivor, Thompson bashed Trump and his administration.

"Since the day he took office, this president has raised costs for hardworking families, unleashed ICE to terrorize our communities, and threatened unlawful military attacks on foreign countries. He’s made Americans’ lives and our democracy worse off," Thompson said. "President Trump is unpopular because he’s failed to lower costs, failed to fire Kristi Noem, and failed to follow the rule of law."

"Americans demand answers when he addresses the nation. We will keep holding him to account in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the court of public opinion," he added.

Designated survivors are selected for instances in which the rest of the government is gathered for a major event, such as the State of the Union. Last March, when Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins was chosen as the designated survivor. The White House has yet to announce the designated survivor for Tuesday's event.

The most common use of the term "designated survivor" refers to a member of the president's Cabinet who is kept in a secure, undisclosed location to ensure the line of leadership succession stays alive in case of a cataclysmic event.

While the Constitution includes the presidential line of succession, it does not require a designated survivor. The practice of the selection of a designated survivor dates back to the Cold War. Additionally, while the practice is commonly associated with the executive branch, the Constitution Center notes that, in recent years, members of Congress have also been asked to act as designated survivors as a precaution for major events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.