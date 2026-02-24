Growing number of Democrats skipping Trump's 2026 State of the Union

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A growing number of Democrats are trying to divert attention away from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday through their absences amid a limited set of options for peaceably voicing their displeasure with the administration.

A number of Democrats will instead attend the "People's State of the Union" event held near the Lincoln Memorial.

The event, described as a rally, is organized by MeidasTouch and MoveOn Civic Action, a pair of left-leaning media and activist groups, and will focus on criticisms of Trump’s first year back in office.

The event will draw senators like Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Tina Smith, D-Minn.,

On the House side, Democrats attending will include Reps. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., Becca Balint, D-Vt., Greg Casar, D-Texas, Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., John Larson, D-Conn., Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., Emily Randall, D-Wash., and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

A smaller group of Democrats has announced that they will be skipping the State of the Union but will not be joining the counter event.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, for instance, have made plans to stay at home.

DHS SHUTDOWN DRAGS INTO WEEK TWO AS IRAN THREAT, SOTU CLASH COMPLICATE HILL TALKS

The event comes as Democrats in the past have struggled to tactfully voice opposition to the State of the Union.

Last year, Democrat leadership had hoped to avoid drawing controversy but were unable to restrain members of their party from interrupting the address and creating made-for-TV moments.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, interrupted Trump’s State of the Union in 2025 by standing, waving his gold-studded cane and yelling at the president.

HOW TO WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 2026 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS TO CONGRESS LIVE

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., shortly directed the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the floor after he refused to peaceably stand down.

Green did not respond to a request for comment on whether he plans to attend or disrupt Trump’s address on Tuesday, but announced in a press release that he would not be joining interviews with other lawmakers after Trump’s address in one of the nearby office buildings.

"I will continue this peaceful protest," Green said.

This year, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has asked members of his caucus to approach the State of the Union along two lines.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The two options that are in front of us [are] to either attend with silent defiance or not to attend and send a message to Donald Trump in that fashion," Jeffries said at a press conference last week.

Jeffries himself has said he will attend the State of the Union alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.