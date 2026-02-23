Conservative super PAC drops six-figure ad buy in major move to defend Trump's trifecta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Sentinel Action Fund, a conservative super PAC focused on Senate elections, will announce the launch of a one-stop voter status registration website following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday geared at keeping GOP voters ready for the midterms.

The group is spending $650,000 to announce the page, which will help visitors determine whether their registration is up-to-date in their state.

Jessica Anderson, the president of the group, framed the effort as a way to clear voter participation hurdles.

"Sentinel Action Fund is committed to help make this easier for Americans by launching a new, easy-to-use national voter registration page where voters can make sure they are ready to cast their ballots this November, and where they can trust their voter information isn’t going into the hands of extremist Democrat organizations," Anderson said in a statement.

The ad will feature Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who highlights several of Trump’s achievements in his second term.

Historically, the party that captures the White House in the presidential election faces blowback in the midterms.

Republicans hold a vanishingly slim majority in the House of Representatives, and, in addition to going against Democrat candidates, will also have to overcome historical precedent to maintain their grip on their current governing trifecta.

Anderson believes voter registration is key to ensuring Republicans have a shot at keeping control of the House and Senate.

"To help support President Trump, voters must mobilize this year and ensure the President continues to have strong partners in the Senate and House. This voter registration tool is designed to help them do just that," Anderson said.

"Through the Working Families Tax Cuts, DOGE and other transformative economic policies, this administration and the Republican-led Congress have made incredible progress to reverse Biden-era failures and make America affordable, safe and respected once again," Anderson said, referring to a handful of the administration's top priorities in its first year.

In the past, the Sentinel Action Fund has focused on turning out absentee, early and day-of voters.

Tuesday’s ad buy marks the group’s first efforts to extend its operations to voter registration.