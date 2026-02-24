Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Federal court refuses to block new Utah congressional voting map that may favor Democrats

The new midterm map can help Democrats flip a House seat in Salt Lake City

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
Redistricting and infighting spurs exodus of lawmakers from Capitol Hill Video

Redistricting and infighting spurs exodus of lawmakers from Capitol Hill

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on an unusually high number of lawmakers retiring from Congress ahead of midterm elections on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal court ruling Monday has essentially locked in a new Utah congressional redistricting map that would create a Democrat-heavy Salt Lake City-based seat, potentially flipping one of Utah's Republican-held U.S. House seats.

A special three-judge federal panel is allowing a revised congressional redistricting map in Utah to go into effect, rejecting an effort by state Republicans to block it. The judicial panel denied a Republican-led request for a preliminary injunction to put the new map on hold.

The new voting boundaries give Democrats a better shot at winning Utah's 1st Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah.

Two of Utah's other four GOP seat-holders in Congress – Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah; and Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah – had signed on to the challenge but have accepted the decision in a joint statement.

Blake Moore, a Utah Republican House member

The 1st Congressional District of Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, is being redistricted to be a Democrat-heavy seat, but his new district will be Utah-2. (Getty Images)

"We receive today's decision with profound disappointment but respect for the Court's careful review," the statement, shared on X by Owens, read. "This case concerns the Constitution's allocation of authority over federal elections, a question of lasting importance beyond any single election cycle."

"Having these issues heard has strengthened public understanding and clarified what is at stake," the statement continued. "We remain convinced that the Constitution assigns this responsibility to the State's lawmaking authority and that this principle is essential to preserving constitutional order and the rule of law."

A state judge had ordered the new map, striking congressional voting lines adopted by the state legislature after the 2020 census. A state voter referendum had approved anti-gerrymandering standards. The Utah Supreme Court in recent days had also rejected the original map crafted by the GOP-controlled legislature.

RNC SUES TO STOP DEMOCRATS' VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING PUSH

Celeste Maloy addresses reporters at a podium inside the Capitol complex.

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, currently holds the seat in the state's 2nd Congressional District. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The federal panel's decision rested on the "Purcell principle" — the idea that judicial interference so close to an election causes "chaos and confusion."

Though the GOP can still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency relief, the judges warned that any further "tinkering" would come too late to prevent electoral disruption for the 2026 midterms.

Utah Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson took no position on the case, but did tell the court she needed to have a decision by Monday in order to implement the proper redistricting map, according to the ruling.

BATTLE FOR THE HOUSE RUNS THROUGH VIRGINIA AS COURT OKS HIGH-STAKES REDISTRICTING VOTE

Early race ratings from The Cook Political Report have already shifted this district from "Solid Republican" to "Solid Democratic."

Moore's northern Utah seat is being renumbered to the 2nd Congressional District, a seat which is currently held by Maloy. Owens currently holds the 4th Congressional District, while Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, holds the GOP's 3rd Congressional District seat.

Utah GOP Rep. Burgess Owens speaks in congress

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, signed on to challenge the new redistricting map that would expose one of Utah's four GOP House seats to a potential Democrat flip in the 2026 midterms. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump has acknowledged the difficult history for sitting presidents' parties in midterm elections, and the current House GOP majority is held by a slim margin of 218-214 with three current vacancies: Former Rep. Mike Sherrill, D-N.J., who resigned to become New Jersey's governor; former Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., who resigned at the start of the congressional year; and late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., who died Jan. 6.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Related Article

Maryland House approves new congressional map as Senate leaders warn of risks
Maryland House approves new congressional map as Senate leaders warn of risks

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue