Trump, at Wisconsin rally, decries threats of violence as 'attack on democracy itself' after explosive devices sent to Dems

At a major campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, President Trump decried any threats of political violence as "an attack on our democracy itself," saying "we want all sides to come together in peace and harmony" -- and he also took aim at the media, charging that they are contributing to the problem.

His comments came just hours after apparent explosive devices were sent to a series of top Democratic politicians, including former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"My highest duty as president is to keep America safe," Trump told his audience at an airport in Mosinee. "The federal government is conducting an impressive investigation, and we will find those responsible, and we will bring them to justice, hopefully very quickly."

He continued: "Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective. The language of moral condemnation ... these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villians. It's got to stop. We should not mob people in public spaces or destroy public property.

"There is one way to settle our disagreements: It's called peacefully, at the ballot box," Trump said to applause. ("If you're going to vote Democrat, don't bother," he later joked.)

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks," he added.

The president's appearance was planned primarily to promote vulnerable incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, and thousands of attendees lined up Wednesday afternoon wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.

During his speech, Trump said that Walker, his former rival in the 2016 presidential race, "could be nasty" -- but he emphasized that the two have seen eye-to-eye ever since electronics giant Foxconn announced the creation of a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin expected to create thousands of jobs.

"This is one of the world's great plants," Trump said. "And it was done because of Scott Walker. I've never seen anything like it."

In the wide-ranging rally, Trump also touted the nation's historically low unemployment rate, and vowed to keep appointing conservative judges and to secure the nation's border as a migrant caravan makes its way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We don't have borders, we don't have a country -- and we have the greatest country on earth," Trump said. He again promised to institute a new 10-percent tax cut for the middle class, as well.

Asked on CNN whether Trump should have canceled the rally entirely, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who said earlier that both political parties should tone down their rhetoric, offered another idea.

"I think he ought to use this rally as a way to actually make things better," Flake told anchor Wolf Blitzer. "I don't begrudge him going to the rally. I just hope that he makes better use of it than he has in the past."

At previous rallies, Trump has derided CNN and other media organizations as "fake news," and mocked prominent Democrats like California Rep. Maxine Waters, describing some of them as "low-IQ." Waters, for her part, had made vocal calls for her supporters to harass Trump officials in public.

The FBI said Wednesday evening that it had identified at least five suspicious packages sent to prominent liberals this week that contained "potentially destructive devices," including one addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan -- care of CNN -- which prompted the dramatic on-air evacuation of the network's New York City headquarters.

WATCH: CNN ANCHORS SCRAMBLE AS ALARM SOUNDS ON-AIR

Waters said Wednesday she also had received a "suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI." It was not immediately clear whether the device was an explosive; earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he had received a suspect device, but it was later determined to be an innocuous USB flash drive and a letter.

Speaking at the White House earlier Wednesday, Trump was somber and resolute, issuing a rare call for partisans to come together as he promised that authorities would "bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."

"In these times, we have to unify," Trump said, following similarly conciliatory remarks by his wife Melania. "We have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."

DEVICES SENT TO OBAMA, CLINTON, CNN HAD SIMILAR APPEARANCES, OFFICIAL SAYS

However, several analysts on CNN and social media immediately criticized Trump's remarks, saying he should have mentioned CNN by name. They also accused Trump of contributing to the declining civility in politics, charging that he should have shouldered more blame for the episode.

Former Obama chief adviser Dan Pfeiffer blamed Trump for "advanc[ing] a racist conspiracy theory" about his old boss and for irresponsibly riling up his base.

And, within hours, leading Democrats apparently rejected Trump's olive branch out of hand. In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pointed to remarks by the president at a rally in Montana last week, when he praised a Republican congressman who body-slammed a reporter as a "tough cookie," and his frequent criticisms of CNN and other media organizations.

"President Trump's words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence," Schumer and Pelosi said.

Last week, Pelosi was accosted by a mob calling her a "communist" during a Florida campaign stop.

Meanwhile, Republicans have spent the last several months calling out Democrats for contributing to the charged political climate. Earlier this month, Clinton said it was impossible to be civil with Republicans as long as Democrats are out of power, and numerous high-ranking Republicans have been harassed in public.

Last year, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was nearly killed, and two others were wounded, when a gunman opened fire at a GOP congressional baseball practice where Flake and others were present.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.