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Trump highlights Border Patrol union's endorsement of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to helm DHS

A Senate committee is holding a hearing on Trump's nomination of Mullin today

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Donald Trump, who has picked Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to lead the Department of Homeland Security, highlighted the National Border Patrol Council's endorsement of the senator for the job.

On Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of NBPC national president Paul Perez's letter to Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs chairman, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and ranking member Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., backing Mullin for the role. 

"The men and women of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) are excited to provide our support for President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Senator Markwayne Mullin," the letter declares.

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National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump looks on as National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez speaks during "One, Big, Beautiful Event" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2025.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"The NBPC is proud to endorse Senator Mullin to be the next DHS Secretary, and we urge the Committee to swiftly pass and move his nomination to the full Senate," the letter, dated March 17, urges.

The committee is holding a hearing on Trump's nomination of Mullin today.

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Sen. Markwayne Mullin

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is sworn in as he testifies during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump also posted a screenshot on Truth Social of a post on X in which the union expressed its support for Mullin.

"The National Border Patrol Council fully supports and endorses Senator @MarkwayneMullin to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security! We look forward to working with him to continue protecting our great nation under the tremendously successful leadership of @POTUS Donald J. Trump and his Administration," the Wednesday post on X declared.

Earlier this month, Trump announced Mullin as his pick for DHS secretary and said that current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem will instead serve as special envoy for an initiative called "The Shield of the Americas."

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DHS Sec. Kristi Noem

Noem delivers remarks during a working lunch at the "Shield of the Americas" Summit at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 7, 2026.  (Rebecca Blackwell / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

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In a message to DHS employees, Noem said that her last day as Homeland Security secretary will be March 31.

"I look forward to continuing to work with you all in my new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas – Western Hemisphere. Now, I will be working alongside Secretary Rubio and Secretary Hegseth to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our country killing our children and grandchildren. In my new role, I will be able to build on the new partnerships and national security expertise I forged over my time as Secretary of Homeland Security," Noem noted in the message.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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