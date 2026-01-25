Trump hails 'great and very brave' UK soldiers after slamming NATO allies' Afghanistan service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised the soldiers of the United Kingdom who served alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan on Saturday, clarifying his previous criticism of NATO allies.

Trump had earlier criticized NATO troops who served in Afghanistan, arguing they had stayed "a little bit back" from the frontlines during the conflict. His statement was met with outrage in the U.K., however, where Prime Minister Kier Starmer called it "insulting and frankly, appalling."

"The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will!" he continued.

The social media post partially walks back his previous criticism of NATO, made during an interview on Fox Business.

"We have never really asked anything of them," he said. "You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that, and they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines."

Starmer's office says the prime minister raised the issue with Trump during a phone call this weekend.

"The Prime Minister raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home," a spokesperson said. "We must never forget their sacrifice."

Trump's initial remarks also drew a direct rebuke from Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there," Harry said.

"Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace," he added.