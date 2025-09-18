The importance of President Trump's UK visit shouldn't be underestimated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this year, Trump began the custom of redecorating his Oval Office by selecting dozens of original paintings of America’s Founding Fathers. In addition to adding historic paintings from the White House archives, he became the first president to have a copy of the Declaration of Independence permanently displayed in the Oval Office from the National Archives.

There is no doubt the signers of that declaration, nor many of the men on the walls of the Oval Office would have ever imagined 249 years later, the level of pomp and pageantry given to an American president. The House of Windsor has made it abundantly clear that they have adoration for this American president above all others in the modern era, through this deliberate and unprecedented diplomatic gesture on the eve of America’s semiquincentennial. King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made their own declaration, with the president and Mrs. Trump, that the "Special Relationship," — coined by Prime Minister Winston Churchill — between our nations is stronger than ever.

Despite our rather complicated beginning, the relationship between the two countries could not be more significant. The first visit by an American president to a member of the House of Windsor was President Woodrow Wilson’s when he traveled to see King George V at Buckingham Palace in 1918. Of course, the historic reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with over 70 years on the throne, made the connection between U.S. presidents and British monarchs almost exclusively relegated to her reign. Now, under King Charles III, the president and Mrs. Trump received unprecedented pomp and pageantry with the full weight of Britain’s ceremonial traditions this week.

In addition to being the only United States president to have ever received two Official State Visits from the British monarchy, (the first by Queen Elizabeth in 2019 at Buckingham Palace, this one at the over 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle), the ceremonious horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast grounds of the Windsor Estate, marked the only time since President Wilson rode with King George that an American rode with a reigning monarch. The Trumps received the largest military ceremonial welcome, where, for the first time, 1,300 service men and women from three different regiments of the Household Division performed, including the Scots Guards, Grenadier Guards and Coldstream Guards appeared together.

The cultural soft diplomacy shined brightly with the addition of military music by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and an amazing flyover by the Red Arrows over Windsor Castle. In addition, the president and Mrs. Trump were given the rare opportunity to lay a wreath at the Royal burial place of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The only other U.S. president that came close to having this sort of public show of respect and diplomatic exchange was President Reagan. He was the only other U.S. President to be honored with a stay at Windsor Castle, stating, "landing in a helicopter on the lawn of Windsor Castle for a fairytale visit with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family" was one of the moments that made his job fun.

On that visit, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth joked in her toast to President Ronald Reagan about the problematic start to their alliance, saying, "one of my ancestors had played a seemingly disastrous role in your affairs. Yet, had King George III been able to foresee the long-term consequences of his actions, he might not have felt so grieved about the loss of his colonies. Out of the War of Independence grew a great nation, the United States of America. And later there was forged a lasting friendship between the new nation and the country to whom she owed so much of her origins. But that friendship must never be taken for granted and your visit gives me the opportunity to reaffirm and to restate it."

During King Charles' toast this week, he said, "as we approach the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today…… The successors of the British Redcoats and of George Washington’s Continental Army today stand shoulder-to-shoulder, brothers and sisters in arms, protecting the freedoms we both cherish".

In Trump’s toast to King Charles, he declared, "truly, this is one of the highest honors of my life", and then continued, "The word 'special' does not begin to do it justice... The British Empire laid the foundations of law, liberty, free speech and individual rights virtually everywhere the Union Jack has ever flown, including a place called America."

With America on the eve of her 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, one can only hope that we will see King Charles tour the United States like his mother did in 1976. To commemorate the 200th anniversary of American Independence, the Queen had a multi-city, five-day tour symbolizing the strength of the relationship between the two countries. Trump will have the honor of being America’s chief diplomat, presiding over the America250, World Cup, G20 and the Summer Olympics. This is his moment to shine both at home and abroad and he did just that in London, making us all proud to be American and see the King show such reverence and honor to our president.

This visit by the president and Mrs. Trump should not be overlooked, nor underestimated. President Reagan warned during his visit to Windsor Castle, "our future security and prosperity depend on the continued unity of Britain and America." The diplomatic relationship Trump has created shows our future with the United Kingdom has never been brighter.