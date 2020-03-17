Trump secures GOP presidential nomination with Tuesday's primary victories

President Trump has officially secured the 2020 Republican presidential nomination after victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries Tuesday, according to an Associated Press delegate count.

Trump surpassed the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination two months earlier than he did in 2016, when he battled a huge field of rivals as an insurgent candidate.

BIDEN PROJECTED TO WIN FLORIDA AND ILLINOIS PRIMARIES, WITH POLLS SET TO CLOSE SOON IN ARIZONA

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump - the presumptive 2020 Republican nominee for President!" Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Tuesday evening.

Trump's campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump's voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest.

This put an end to the longshot challenges that Trump faced, from candidates including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.

None of the other candidates posed much of a threat, with only Weld winning any delegates. Weld won a single delegate at the Iowa caucuses.

Others such as former Ohio governor and 2016 candidate John Kasich had been rumored as potential 2020 opponents, but a serious challenger never surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Democratic nomination remains up for grabs, though former Vice President Joe Biden is increasing his lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, in the contest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.