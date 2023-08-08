Trump Fulton County case: Former Georgia Lt Gov Geoff Duncan confirms he's been subpoenaed to testify

Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan confirmed Monday that he has been subpoenaed to testify before a Fulton County grand jury this month.

Duncan, a fierce Trump critic, said he could confirm a CNN report that he had been subpoenaed to testify in the grand jury probe into whether the former president and his supporters violated Georgia law with their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

"I can confirm this is true," Duncan posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I will continue to share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened."

Duncan served as the lieutenant governor of Georgia from 2019 to 2023 and was president of the Georgia State Senate during the 2020 election. At the time, he vigorously pushed back against Trump's unsupported claims of "massive voter fraud."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, began investigating Trump more than two years ago after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. On the call, Trump suggested Raffensperger help "find" enough votes to reverse the election results.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."

Trump maintains he did nothing wrong and that the call was "perfect."

Trump also contacted other top Georgia officials in his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, including Gov. Brian Kemp, then-House Speaker David Ralston, Attorney General Chris Carr and the top investigator in the secretary of state's office — calls which have all been scrutinized by Willis' investigation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also called Raffensperger shortly after the November election. Raffensperger said at the time that Graham asked whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, which Raffensperger has said he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.

Graham has said he just wanted to learn about the signature verification process and has denied wrongdoing.

Willis said last week that her team is ready to seek one or more indictments from the Fulton County grand jury.

Trump attempted to have Willis' investigation thrown out in mid-July, but the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the request.

Details of the Georgia investigation that have become public have fed speculation that Willis is building a case under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which would allow her to charge numerous people in a potentially wide-ranging scheme.

Trump currently faces three indictments relating to the handling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. An indictment in Fulton County would be his fourth.

