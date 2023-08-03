Georgia sheriff vows to get Trump’s mug shot if he’s indicted in Fulton County election case

A Georgia sheriff says he plans on requiring former President Trump to take a mug shot if he is indicted in the ongoing case against him in Fulton County related to efforts to overturn the state's results in the 2020 election.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat announced on Wednesday that his department is preparing for Trump's potential indictment, which would be Trump's fourth. He said he expects that Trump will be required to give his fingerprints and take a mug shot if the grand jury hands down an indictment.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat told WSBTV.

Trump is already facing three indictments relating to handling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

Trump has not been handcuffed in any of the three indictments, nor has he had to take a mug shot. In each case, Trump has traveled to the relevant courthouse in his own motorcade and submitted himself to authorities.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any state laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to now-President Biden.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him "find" enough improperly cast votes for Biden to throw out and overturn his election loss in the state.

Trump attempted to have Willis' investigation thrown out in mid-July, but the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the request.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.