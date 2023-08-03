Mark Levin goes off on Bill Barr, 'weasel' Mike Pence: 'This indictment is crap!'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin joined "Fox & Friends" to call out statements made by former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Vice President Mike Pence about the latest indictment against former President Trump. Speaking on CNN, Barr dismissed First Amendment concerns with the latest charges against Trump over the January 6th riot.

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN 6

MARK LEVIN: This indictment, Mr. Barr, is crap! And the reason they didn't bring insurrection, and seditious conspiracy is because there was no insurrection and seditious conspiracy. … I want to say something to Mike Pence, who has turned out to be quite the weasel. Mike Pence fought like hell, he didn't want to testify in front of this grand jury, he didn't want to give his notes to this grand jury, now we know why, he's scribbling them down in the meeting. Well, he had to give them up, then he gives them up and he comes out, he's like all of a sudden a drama queen! 'I said no!' because his notes were in there, he's flipped completely, 'and I stopped a constitutional crisis.' You did?

…

They didn't find – and I told you this months ago – not a syllable of evidence that Donald Trump was involved in overthrowing the government in an insurrection or anything else. As a matter of fact, he left office when he was supposed to leave office, that's what he did. They went after him before he was elected, they went after him when he was elected, they went after him in four years of his presidency. They're going after him now, and this is a disgrace to the whole country.

Former President Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump was indicted on four federal charges out of the probe, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington D.C. for his arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 4:00 p.m.

This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report

