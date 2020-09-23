Trump exits news briefing for 'emergency phone call'

President Trump abruptly exited his news conference Wednesday at the White House, saying he had an “emergency” phone call as reporters continued to press him with questions on the Breonna Taylor case.

"I have to leave for an emergency phone call," Trump said before leaving the briefing. "I'll be back. I'll see you tomorrow"

Trump earlier praised Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear for calling in the National Guard as the state braced for unrest following the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“I will be speaking to the governor, we have a call scheduled,” Trump said. “I understand he's called up the National Guard. That's a good thing. It’ll all work out.”

Beshear said Monday that the city of Louisville made a “general request” for state assistance “about a week ago” in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision in the case of the police-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of three police officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges.